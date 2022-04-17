Sunday, April 17, 2022
Uttarakhand: Hanuman Jayanti procession attacked in Roorkee, Muslim mob pelts stones and fires at Hindus leaving 10 injured

A week after attack on Ram Navami procession, a Muslim mob in Uttarakhand's Rourkee attacked a shobha yatra on Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Shobhayatra attacked
Hanuman Jayanti Shobhayatra attacked in Roorkee, over ten including Police Personnel injured (Image: Himalayan News)
On April 16, a Muslim mob in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, pelted stones and fired at Hindus participating in the Hanuman Jayanti Shobhayatra. Over 10 people, including Police personnel, got injured in the attack. As per reports, Bajrang Dal activists and villagers were taking out a shobha yatra (procession) on Hanuman Jayanti in the Bhagwanpur Police station area of district Haridwar. When the procession passed through the village Dada Patti, a Muslim mob pelted stones from the nearby houses.

Mandwar Police Station in-charge of Ashish Negi, was among the injured. He somehow managed to escape the stone-pelting. The local Police were informed about the incident, after which Bhagwanpur Police Station in-charge of PD Bhatt, reached the spot with the additional police force and controlled the situation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Pramendra Dobal said in a statement that stones were pelted at the procession from the top of the houses. Several people were injured and were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

A similar incident took place in National Capital as well. When the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through the C block of the Jahangiurpuri, suddenly some people pelted stones on the process from the rooftops in the area. After the attack, the people in the process also started pelting stones at the attackers in retaliation and triggered communal violence in the process.

