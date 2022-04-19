Vishwa Hindu Parishad shares proof in Jahangirpuri case

Refuting the claims made by Delhi Police in the case of Jahangirpuri violence, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday released an official letter with Delhi Police’s stamp on it saying that the organisation had sought permission and security from Delhi Police in advance for the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

The letter was shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul on social media. “Hindu group shares proof of the official letter with Delhi Police stamp. Cops had earlier claimed no permission was sought”, he said on Twitter as he shared the official letter.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police had registered a case against the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for allegedly taking out Hanuman Jayanti procession without prior permission.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police had registered a case against the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for allegedly taking out Hanuman Jayanti procession without prior permission. DCP NW Usha Rangnani had claimed that the organizations had taken no permission for the procession.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police’s Special CP Dependra Pathak when asked ‘if Delhi police didn’t give permission why they were present along with people who were protesting or carrying the religious procession?’, said that Police has focused role of maintaining law and order. “If any such situation erupts, we have to see to it that the situation doesn’t worsen. That is the reason an adequate Police force was already there to contain the situation. And Delhi Police did it successfully with almost no injury”, he added on April 19.

#WATCH | Jahangirpuri violence: Special CP Dependra Pathak responds on being asked “If Delhi police didn’t give permission why they were present along with people who were protesting or carrying the religious procession.” pic.twitter.com/ylpTq3bpN2 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

On April 16, the Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists who pelted stones and glass bottles at the procession. Several people got injured as the violence escalated after 6 pm. They (Islamists) also fired gun stots amid the violence and injured Sub Inspector Medha Lal Meena.

The Delhi Police arrested 14 people in the case and lodged an FIR under provisions 147 (Rioting), 148 (Armed rioting), 186 (Obstructing duty of public servant), 353 (Assault on public servant), 307 (Murder attempt), 427 (damage to property), and 436 (Attack by explosives) of the Indian penal code along with section 27 of the Arms Act 1959.

According to the FIR, the procession was moving peacefully. However, when the procession approached the Jama Masjid in C Block at 6 pm, a man named Ansar approached the procession with some of his companions and initiated an argument. The dispute quickly devolved into stone-pelting, resulting in a stampede in the procession. The police attempted to control the situation, but a specific segment of the mob disregarded the orders and intensified the sloganeering, and set ablaze some vehicles. The crowd kept pelting stones and glass bottles at the procession.

The role of Bangladeshi settlers in Jahangirpuri involved in the Hanuman Jayanti attack is also being pondered over after sub-inspector Meda Lal alleged that slogans were raised in Bangla as the riot escalated.

According to authorities, the case of the Jahangirpuri incident is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s special cell and crime branch. Ten investigation teams have been constituted to look into the incident. The Delhi Police has assured that harsh action will be taken against rioters and has urged the civilians not to believe rumors and fake news on social media. Section 144 in the area stays imposed as investigations are underway.