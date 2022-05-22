On Saturday (May 21), the police booked a man named Rafiq Mansoor for deliberately hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, reported Desh Gujarat.

The accused had uploaded an objectionable Whatsapp post at around 8:30 pm. Desh Gujarat reported that he made abusive and insulting remarks about Hinduism. He also made despicable comments about a Hindu deity.

Mansoor is a resident of Tadkeshwar village in Mandvi Taluka of Surat. Reportedly, the locals have demanded strong action from the police against him. This comes soon after the discovery of Shivling inside the disputed structure Gyanvapi ‘mosque’ at Kashi.

It must be mentioned that a Delhi court had recently granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal who was arrested over a derogatory social media post after a Shivling was found in the disputed Gyanvapi complex.

In his bail plea, the Delhi Professor touted himself as a follower of the Hindu religion. ”It is further argued that the accused is a person of repute who is himself a follower of Hindu religion and does not seek to create animosity between religious groups,” the bail plea read.

The court ruled that the professor could walk out on bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

How Kishan Bharwad was killed over alleged blasphemy

While Rafiq Mansoor has only been booked over his anti-Hindu posts and Ratan Lal has even been granted bail by the Judiciary, the scenario was different for Kishan Bharwad.

On 25th January 2022, Dhandhuka youth Kishan Bharwad was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants after he had shared a social media post that contained a visual depiction of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims find the image of Prophet Muhammad offensive and killing those who commit such a ‘blasphemy’ is allowed and encouraged by Islamists.

Following Kishan Bharwad’s murder, at least 6 clerics were arrested from across India. While Hindus are paying with their lives on charges of blasphemy for questioning other Faiths, Islamists and their sympathisers are able to exploit legal loopholes to get away with their actions.