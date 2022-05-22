Sunday, May 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Cops book one Rafiq Mansoor for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Cops book one Rafiq Mansoor for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus

Mansoor is a resident of Tadkeshwar village in Mandvi Taluka of Surat. Reportedly, the locals have demanded strong action from the police against him. This comes soon after the discovery of Shivling inside the disputed structure Gyanvapi 'mosque' at Kashi.

OpIndia Staff
One Rafiq Mansoor booked for hurting religious sentiments
Representative Image via Android Authority
90

On Saturday (May 21), the police booked a man named Rafiq Mansoor for deliberately hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, reported Desh Gujarat.

The accused had uploaded an objectionable Whatsapp post at around 8:30 pm. Desh Gujarat reported that he made abusive and insulting remarks about Hinduism. He also made despicable comments about a Hindu deity.

Mansoor is a resident of Tadkeshwar village in Mandvi Taluka of Surat. Reportedly, the locals have demanded strong action from the police against him. This comes soon after the discovery of Shivling inside the disputed structure Gyanvapi ‘mosque’ at Kashi.

It must be mentioned that a Delhi court had recently granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal who was arrested over a derogatory social media post after a Shivling was found in the disputed Gyanvapi complex.

In his bail plea, the Delhi Professor touted himself as a follower of the Hindu religion. ”It is further argued that the accused is a person of repute who is himself a follower of Hindu religion and does not seek to create animosity between religious groups,” the bail plea read.

The court ruled that the professor could walk out on bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

How Kishan Bharwad was killed over alleged blasphemy

While Rafiq Mansoor has only been booked over his anti-Hindu posts and Ratan Lal has even been granted bail by the Judiciary, the scenario was different for Kishan Bharwad.

On 25th January 2022, Dhandhuka youth Kishan Bharwad was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants after he had shared a social media post that contained a visual depiction of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims find the image of Prophet Muhammad offensive and killing those who commit such a ‘blasphemy’ is allowed and encouraged by Islamists.

Following Kishan Bharwad’s murder, at least 6 clerics were arrested from across India. While Hindus are paying with their lives on charges of blasphemy for questioning other Faiths, Islamists and their sympathisers are able to exploit legal loopholes to get away with their actions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssurat, gyanvapi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,926FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com