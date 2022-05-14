Thane Police has taken Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale into custody over her allegedly derogatory post on Facebook against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The action came after an offence was registered in Thane city against the actor for sharing an allegedly derogatory post against Sharad Pawar, with NCP leaders demanding stern action against the actor.

Interestingly, Ms Chitale was arrested for sharing a critical post written by Advocate Nitin Bhave. The post, which was in Marathi, made no direct mention of the NCP chief’s full name and mentioned the surname of Mr Pawar and the age of 80. It is worth noting that the NCP patriarch is an 81-year-old octagenarian. The post had comments like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins” to criticise the former Maharashtra CM, whose party is in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

excellent poem. why arrest her when she haven't named anyone in the poem? pic.twitter.com/xPhCbQirWB — Jyotsana Gadgil | ॐ (@JyosGadgil) May 14, 2022

A person named Swapnil Netke had filed a complaint against the Marathi actor at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday, based on which an offence was registered against her. The complainant alleged that the actor posted objectionable content against Pawar, and her post might undermine the relationship between the two political parties in the state and stir up trouble.

Chitale is charged under sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), of the Indian Penal Code.

NCP leaders and supporters slam actor Ketaki Chitale for her critical post against Sharad Pawar; demand action against her

Ketaki’s allegedly defamatory post against Sharad Pawar has generated a strong feeling of resentment among NCP cadres and leaders, who demanded that the actor be arrested. NCP leaders in Pune submitted a letter to the police demanding action against the actor over her post.

“The social media post by Chitale is defamatory. She has defamed Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule in the post. This post may create unrest, which is why we have given a letter to the cyber police, urging them to take action against her,” said NCP’s Pune city unit president Prashant Jagtap.

Maharashtra Housing Development Minister Jitendra Awhad also reacted to the post, threatening that NCP workers and cadres will register offences in “at least 100-200” police stations across Maharashtra in connection with the said post.

“Our youth and cadres in Maharashtra will visit at least 100-200 police stations to register offence. He is the father of the family—the family of NCP. He is everything to us and such repulsive remarks are made against him and that too by a woman!” Awhad told a news channel.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal shared similar sentiments, calling for immediate action against the actor. “Immediate action should be taken. It doesn’t matter if she is an actress, actor or minister. She has no right to make such a statement,” Bhujbal said.