Wednesday, May 25, 2022
BJP’s Tajinder Bagga shares a new video which shows how men in civilian dress barged in with guns to arrest him earlier this month

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was illegally taken from his house in Delhi by Delhi Police over allegations of 'issuing death threats' to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Punjab Police
Men in civil dress carrying rifles had accompanied Punjab Police to arrest Tajinder Bagga (SS from the video Tajinder Bagga shared)
45

On May 25, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a new video from the day Punjab Police had come to arrest him. In a tweet, he wrote, “Civil Dress, No Uniform, No Warrant, Entered in my home With Rifles and dragged mine Like Terrorists. Because I demanded Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann to arrest the Culprits who are responsible for Bedabbi of Guru Granth Sahib.”

In the video, the main gate of Bagga’s house is visible in the first scene. Then, a man in a civil dress wearing a brown t-shirt and black jeans entered the house while talking on the phone. This particular man was carrying a rifle in his hand.

The next scene was from the door of the room where Bagga was sitting. When the door opened, a man, again in civil dress, was seen trying to pull Bagga out of the sofa.

Then a few seconds later, a few police officers and men in a civil dress took him out of the house. Bagga, who resisted, was pushed into the vehicle. A man in civil dress pulled his legs from the right side of the car, and another person (unclear if he was in uniform or not) picked him from his arms to push him into the car. He was visibly restrained in the car as it moved away from his residence.

Bagga’s arrest

The Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a BJP leader, in Delhi on May 6. 50 Punjab police officials arrived at Tajinder Bagga’s residence in ten to twelve cars to arrest him. A huge number of BJP leaders and supporters were spotted arriving at the Janakpuri Police Station as word of Bagga’s alleged unlawful detention circulated.

Following the chain of events, the Delhi Police filed a kidnapping complaint against the Punjab Police for seizing Tajinder Bagga from his home without authority. After the filing of the case, the Haryana Police halted the Punjab Police team in Kurukshetra on their route to Punjab after arresting Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence.

The Delhi Police reached Kurukshetra the same day late in the evening and brought Tajinder Bagga back to Delhi.

