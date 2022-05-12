PM Modi gets emotional while talking to an aspiring doctor and her visually challenged father

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while talking to an aspiring doctor and her visually challenged father at the virtual event of Utkarsh Samaroh in Gujarat’s Bharuch. The father, Ayub Patel, said that both his daughters were beneficiaries of the government scheme and that they were able to study because of the scholarship money being provided by the government.

The Prime Minister, while interacting with the visually challenged Ayub Patel asked about his daughter’s ambition. He said that his daughters are studying, one in class 8 and the other in class 12, and the third one in class 1. “The government will take care of the youngest one’s education till class 8. The other two also get a scholarship”, he said. He added that his elder daughter wants to become a doctor in the future. On asking the daughter, she said that she always wanted to become a doctor because of the medical problems faced by her father.

Getting emotional, the daughter said, “I have seen my father in problem, so.. “, she sat down as she could not control her tears. Seeing the young girl cry, PM Modi also could not control his emotions and maintained a teary silence amid the conversation. He lauded the little girl for her courage and compassion. “Your compassion is your strength”, PM Modi said to the girl.

Patel meanwhile also shared with PM Modi about how his eyesight got affected when he was in Saudi Arabia. “I used some eye drop when I had gone to Saudi Arabia. Doctors say that there’s no solution now, its glaucoma”, he said. He also expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister for showing care towards the citizens. “You are in Delhi but you care for everybody. You always think of the nation’s development. Thank you sir”, he said.

Later, the Prime Minister extended his support to the man and his family, and said “Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters”. According to the reports, PM Modi was virtually addressing Utkarsh Samaroh, an event that was organised to mark the 100 percent saturation of four key state government schemes in Bharuch. The schemes will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need.

Reportedly, the Bharuch district administration had carried out a ‘Utkarsh Initiative’ drive from January 1 to March 31 to ensure the complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens. According to the PMO’s office, a total of 12,854 beneficiaries have benefited due to the government schemes.