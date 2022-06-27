Monday, June 27, 2022
Strike against propaganda accounts continues: Pakistan state broadcaster Radio Pakistan’s Twitter account blocked in India

The account with over 929,000 Twitter followers has been known to spread anti-India propaganda on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Radio Pakistan's tweets will not be visible in India now (Image source: The News International)
The strike against propaganda spreading Twitter accounts continues in India as Pakistan’s state broadcaster Radio Pakistan’s Twitter account was withheld in India. The account was withheld in response to a legal demand.

The tweets from their official handle @RadioPakistan are no longer visible in India now after this action by Twitter authorities. The account with over 929,000 Twitter followers has been known to spread anti-India propaganda on social media.

In the past, in 2019, Facebook had blocked live streaming of Radio Pakistan bulletins over violation of community guidelines and spreading fake news on Kashmir. As per Facebook, it violated Community Standards on dangerous individuals and organisation.

Action against propaganda accounts on Twitter in recent days

The action against Radio Pakistan’s account comes in the middle of a spate of such decisions in recent days by Twitter. Earlier, the Twitter account of fake news peddler and Islamic terror apologist CJ Werleman was banned in India last week.

Then on the 26th of June, On June 26, Twitter withheld a tweet by financial fraud-accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub in response to a legal demand by the Government of India.

Just earlier today, the Twitter account of Kashmir-based pro-Khalistan author Amaan Bali was withheld in India on the instructions of the Government of India. Twitter now displays a notice on his profile that says his account has been withheld in India following a legal demand.

