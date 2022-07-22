On Thursday 21st July 2022, a man named Abdul Jameel in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh quit Islam and embraced Hinduism at the Sankat Mochan Mandir amidst the holy chants of Vedic Mantras along with all the rituals according to the Sanatan Dharma. He will now be known as Shravan Kumar. Abdul Jameel – a retired government servant – said that he developed an interest in the Sanatan Dharma over the last many years.

Abdul Jameel originally hails from Sadabad tehsil of Hathras district and currently lives in Deviganj mohalla of Fatehpur. Abdul Jameel, 66, who retired as chief reservation supervisor after serving in the railways for 38 years, said he had faith in Sanatan Dharma since childhood.

Jameel said that for about two years, he had a desire to convert to Hinduism. A few days ago, he met the regional general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha and developed a friendship with him. After that, he spoke his mind and adopted Hinduism.

He said as he became Shravan Kumar, “There is a lot of discrimination in the Muslim religion. So much so that even siblings don’t trust each other. People are greedy and even kill each other for their property. I was upset with all these things. I decided that I would convert to Hinduism. I worship Lord Ram and he is my deity. I felt very good when for the first time I chanted Vishnu-Vishnu and performed havan puja.”

He said he did not change any religion, but had returned to his original Sanatan Dharma. Describing Lord Ram as his role model, Shravan Kumar – formerly Jameel – said that Lord Ram is the ancestor of the whole of India, and people should happily accept this fact.

Jameel said that he was not pressurized to become a Hindu. According to him, his ancestors were Kshatriyas. His great-grandfather’s name was Puttu Singh. His father’s name was Abdul Hamid Beg. He told that two generations back, his family was connected to Rajputs.

Around two months ago, Abdul Jameel’s brother-in-law Babar knew that Jameel is going to accept Hinduism. Babar tried to prevent him from doing so. As Abdul Jameel did not agree to stay back in Islam, Babar beat him. Abdul Jameel told him that his faith is now associated with the Sanatan Dharma and no one can change it now.

Abdul Jameel said, “When my brother-in-law Babar alias Mustakim knew that I am converting to Hinduism, he locked me at home and he beat me. I believed in my deity, Lord Ram. I perform his puja at my home for the last three months.”

Abdul Jameel who is now Shravan Kumar said that he is not afraid of anyone now and that if anyone tries to threaten him, he will lodge a complaint at the police station. He has also met the district magistrate and asked for security.

Abdul Jameel has three daughters and a son. His elder daughter is married. Another daughter is an engineer while the third daughter is an MBBS doctor. His wife Arjumand Bano lives with the daughters in Lucknow. His son Mohammed Shameel is doing a course for pilot officer in Delhi. According to him, there is immense social pressure on the family right now.

Abdul Jameel told that he started his job in railways on 30th October 1978. First, he was posted as a reservation supervisor in the Fatehpur district where he lived for 20 years. After that, he was transferred to Shikohabad where he worked for 18 years before retiring in 2014.