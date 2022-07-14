Despite stringent laws that have been implemented against love jihad, the state of Uttar Pradesh sees no slump in such continuing incidents of love jihad. In one such case, a girl named Simran Patel was duped by one Aslam Khan who posed as Sanjay to marry her in the year 2020. Aslam Khan is a resident of Fatehpur while the belongs to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Simran and Sanjay (Khan) got married on the 25th of July, 2020 at Durga mandir and stayed together in a rented apartment in Jabalpur. The duo continued their job while they stayed together. Reportedly, after two years of marriage, Simran discovered that her husband was not Hindu and that he belonged to the Muslim community. Khan realized that Simran had discovered the truth. He then left Simran alone in Jabalpur and ran his way back to Fatehpur on June 30, 2022.

According to the reports, Aslam Khan in the year 2020 shifted to Jabalpur for employment. He had attained a job at a cement factory where Simran was already an employee. The duo met at the cement factory and Khan introduced himself as Sanjay to the victim. They fell in love and the duo decided to marry.

Behind Khan, the girl reached Fatehpur and decided to lodge a police complaint. She went to the Fatehpur Police station and shared her plight but the Police didn’t lodge the complaint. The girl alleged that the accused had duped and married her and had sexually exploited her for two years. Reports mention that the Police assured the girl to register the complaint but failed to report the case. The girl returned to her native place in Maharajpur, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Recent cases of Love Jihad in Uttar Pradesh-

This is not the first incident where a Hindu woman has been cheated and sexually exploited by a Muslim person. Earlier, on July 11, a case in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was reported which said that a youth named Imran had concealed his religious identity to trap a Hindu woman. He had pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him. Imran also had raped her and clicked objectionable pictures of her. He thereafter used the pictures to blackmail her into eating beef forcefully against her will and offer Namaz.

Also, on June 3 this year, Waseem Ansari had become Ravi Sharma to lure a 21-year-old girl from Baradari area of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The girl was sexually assaulted by Ansari who had blackmailed the victim saying that he would upload all her private pictures on social media. The Izzatnagar Police then registered an FIR against the accused.

Recently, in April 2022, a minor girl was raped, blackmailed and exploited by a man named Kasim who had posed himself as Rahul. As per reports, the victim, a minor girl who is a student of higher secondary, was approached and lured by the accused into a relationship online. He belonged to the same neighborhood as the victim and had gradually gained her confidence, eventually raping her and making obscene video clips to blackmail her further. He was arrested by the Bareilly Police and was sent to jail.

Besides this, there are several similar cases of Love Jihad, where Muslim men have been accused of lying about their religious identity to trap non-Muslim women to sexually exploit, eventually, forcefully marry and convert to Islam. OpIndia has documented several such cases over the last few years. In the recent case, the Fatehpur Police has not yet registered FIR against accused Aslam Khan who posed himself as Sanjay to marry Simran Patel. Patel has submitted her complaint to the Police and demands justice in the case.