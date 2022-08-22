A grim case of a rape shot on video and blackmail has come to the fore in India’s capital, New Delhi. The perpetrator, Sameer alias Yusuf, according to the victim, raped her after mixing sedatives in her cold drink and shot the video of the incident, which he used to blackmail her for raping her for the next few months.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, she met Sameer alias Yusuf, a resident of Delhi, through Instagram in 2018. The woman used to work at a nursing home. The duo met and became friends. A few days later, the man took her to his flat, offered her a spiked cold drink and raped her. He also filmed the incident and blackmailed the woman into having a sexual relationship with him.

The rape continued for months, during which the woman’s family fixed her marriage. When the culprit came to know about the woman’s engagement, he shared the video of the rape with her fiancee, who called off their engagement.

Stressed about her broken engagement, the woman finally decided to bring the perpetrator to justice. She approached the police to file a complaint of rape and blackmail against Sameer alias Yusuf. The police have lodged a case and initiated a probe in the matter. The accused, Yusuf, has since gone missing, and the police have launched a search operation to arrest him.

Using drugs to sedate quarries has become the go-to modus operandi of rapists who spike drinks of their prey to induce them into a state of dizziness and then commit their nefarious deed. A similar case of rape was reported in October 2016, when a man raped his woman friend after offering her a spiked drink.

According to the woman, her friend, identified as Robin, raped her in a moving car when they were on their way to Mahipalpur after the accused offered to show her the place of his birthday celebrations.