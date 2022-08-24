Wednesday, August 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHyderabad: From burning effigies to slapping pictures with footwear, Islamists continue to raise beheading...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Hyderabad: From burning effigies to slapping pictures with footwear, Islamists continue to raise beheading slogans against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh alleging blasphemy

Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was released on bail on Tuesday hours after his arrest on the allegations of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammad

OpIndia Staff
T Raja Singh
Islamists came to streets protesting T Raja Singh's release. Image Source: Twitter handle of Pramod Chaturvedi
5

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who was arrested yesterday for allegedly committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad, was granted bail on the same day. To protest against his release, Islamists in Hyderabad took to the streets and held demonstrations throughout the night. During these protests, they were continuously raising slogans demanding the beheading of T Raja Singh. The protest also turned violent and 4 police personnel were injured in an attempt to control the mob.

It is notable that T Raja Singh’s attorney argued in the bail plea that no notice was served to the MLA under Section 41(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The court accepted this argument of the lawyer and granted bail to T Raja Singh. Subsequently, protests started across the state. The sloganeering by the mob increased so much that the police had to disperse the crowd with lathi-charge and by using tear gas.

Protests against Raja Singh were held in Amberpet, Tallabakatta, Mogalpura, Khilwat, Bahadurpura and Chanchalguda. Hundreds of protesters marched from Barkas to Chandrayangutta.

In Hyderabad’s Shalibanda, a violent clash between protesters with the police took place. The police van was also vandalized by the protesters. Apart from this, the incidents of forcibly closing shops in the market, hitting slippers on posters of T Raja Singh, and burning his effigy are also reported.

Controversy erupted in Hyderabad after a statement by T Raja Singh

On Monday, 22nd August 2022, BJP MLA T Raja Singh made a video criticizing so-called comedian Munawar Faruqui. In this video, while talking about Islam, T Raja Singh talked about an elderly person, which Muslims said that it is an objectionable comment made about the Prophet Muhammad. However, T Raja Singh said that it was a joke. This was followed by protests across the city. On Tuesday morning, police arrested T Raja Singh. In the afternoon, the BJP suspended him from the party and then the court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Bharatiya Janata Partysuspended T Raja Singh.

Muslim organizations are calling T Raja Singh’s remarks shameful, shocking, and riot-inciting. T Raja’s supporters demanded his release. Late at night, the court granted him bail. But after this, the situation in the city deteriorated again. Fundamentalists came on the road in large numbers. As the tension prevails in the state, there is a continuous demand for action against the suspended BJP MLA amidst the beheading calls by the protestors.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,252FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com