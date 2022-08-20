OpIndia on Saturday introduced “Reality Bytes”, a weekly podcast hosted by Editor-in-chief Nupur J Sharma. Every week, Sharma will broach topics​ and viewpoints on the podcast that the Left and the mainstream media organisations have either wilfully suppressed, maliciously bastardised or consciously ignored.

From raising questions on the civilisational history of India to idolising the British and the Mughals to brushing under the carpet the invaluable contributions and towering legacies of Hindu kings such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chandragupta Maurya, Raja Raja Chola, Krishna Devraya, and many more Hindu kings, the podcast will challenge the prevailing narrative set by the Left and provide a political context to their treachery.

Sharma will dissect leftist tropes and reveal insights from guest contributors on how the “liberal” lobby has teamed up with the Islamists and their apologists to undermine the interests of Hindus and fed the country with distorted narratives laced with adulterated facts.

“For them(Left), the Malabar genocide of the Hindus was a peasant uprising, not Muslim going on a rampage, killing and raping Hindus because they wanted to establish an Islamic caliphate in Kerala much like the fledgling one in Turkey,” Sharma says in the introduction episode of “Reality Bytes”.

“They wish to tell you that Hindus while being hacked to death, are responsible for the sectarian hate. This they tell us when we are standing at the precipice of the Khilafat 2.0,” says Sharma, highlighting the treachery of the Left that has come to define their existence.

The podcast will also shine a light on the political history of India, its cultural legacy, and various other topics from a perspective that has scrupulously brushed aside by the leftist ideologues populating the mainstream media organisations and other commentariat bodies.

In the introduction episode, the OpIndia Editor-in-chief lays out what listeners can expect from the brand new podcast. Sharma, who says she picked up the pen because others sold theirs, will discuss the sheer brutality with which the Islamists and the Left take down those they disagree with, as manifested in the concerted attack against Hindus for merely speaking up on the Islamic invasions of India or ”Sar Tan Se Juda” campaign against Hindus that culminated in the deaths of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, and many more.

“I am here to deliver a harsh dose of reality. Over the years, we have closely followed the sheer brutality with which the Islamists and the Left hunt down those they are at variance with.

“In this podcast, I want to talk about subjects that the corporate media and payroll commentators would never want us to talk about…Let’s talk about the subjects that they don’t want us to talk about, let’s talk about things they want us to shut up about, let’s shout, let’s be heard, let’s don’t go down with a fight, let’s survive.” Sharma concludes in the introduction episode of the OpIndia podcast.

Episodes publish every Saturday and can be accessed here or wherever you get your podcasts.