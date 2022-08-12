A day after violence broke out in the Hulihyder village in Koppal district of Karnataka over a Hindu boy meeting his Muslim girlfriend at a Muharram procession, the police have taken 25 people into custody in connection with the case.

The development was confirmed by the Superintendent of Police (Koppal) Arunagshu Giri. While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “More than 25 people taken into custody in Hulihyder village, in connection with violence that occurred at the time of Muharram. Investigation is going on.”

#UPDATE | More than 25 people taken into custody in Hulihyder village, in connection with violence that occurred at the time of Muharram. Investigation is going on: SP Koppal#Karnataka https://t.co/aZAKRlqTwp — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

He had earlier informed that the police deployment had been increased in the village to avert any law and order situation. “We have asked to impose Section 144 here for 7 days,” SP Arunagshu Giri added.

The Background of the Koppal Violence

On Thursday (August 11), two communities came face to face over an alleged inter-faith love affair between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl. The clash took place after the Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl on the occasion during a Muharram programme. This caused an argument broke out between the groups which later escalated to violence. According to the police, two people namely Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60) died in the clashes and at least six more were injured.

The two groups, armed with sticks and weapons, assaulted each other. Several vehicles parked in front of the houses of the boy and a girl were also vandalised. The miscreants also pelted stones at several houses breaking window glasses.

On receiving information, the police arrived on the scene and took the situation under control. School children were sent home after communal clashes took place in the village.

A police officer was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “A Valmiki boy and a Muslim girl were in living together and had eloped. Both are major. We brought them back and handed them to their respective families. But the girl came back and this caused a lot of tension.”