Priyank Kanoongo, head of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has alleged that the Jharkhand government is being uncooperative and impeding the probe into the deaths of two young girls in separate incidents in Dumka district. The NCPCR chief took to Twitter to express his ordeal trying to visit and contact the families of the victims.

In a tweet, Kanoongo wrote, “I have come to Dumka to investigate two cases, had informed the Jharkhand government earlier that the family of a Scheduled Tribe girl who was raped and hanged from a tree, will be visited by a team of @NCPCR_ on which the local The collector had also given consent.”

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “and after deciding the program to go to the victim’s house, the administration had confirmed us. But after coming to their village, the parents could not be found at home, the neighbours told us that before we came, someone had taken the parents in a jeep. This attitude of the government is very uncooperative and obstructing the investigation.”

एवं उनके घर जाने का कार्यक्रम तय कर प्रशासन ने सूचना दी थी।

परंतु यहाँ उनके गांव आने पर घर पर माता पिता नहीं मिले पड़ोसियों ने बताया कि हमारे आने के पहले माता पिता को एक जीप में बैठाकर कोई ले गया है।

सरकार का ये रवैया बेहद असहयोगात्मक व जाँच में रुकावट डालने वाला है। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) September 5, 2022

Priyank Kanoongo was scheduled to visit the families of the 14-year-old Dalit girl who was first raped and then murdered and a 15-year-old girl whose stalker torched her alive while she was sleeping at her home. As per the letters sent to the District Administration Dumka and the Jharkhand government, a team of NCPCR including the chief was scheduled to have a tour of the Dumka district on September 4 and 5.

The letter.

The entire plan of the visit was conveyed in two separate letters. The first letter dated 31 August mentioned, “Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), will be visiting Dumka District, via Ranchi, Jharkhand on 4th & 5th September 2022, to take stock of the status on the death of a minor girl who died days after set on fire by her alleged stalker in Jaruauadih, Dumka.”

The letter.

The second letter was sent on September 4. It stated referring to the death of the minor Dalit girl, ” In addition to the scheduled visit of NCPCR team led by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, NCPCR to Dumka on 5th September 2022, as conveyed vide ibid letter dated 31.8.2022, the team will also take stock of the status of the said incident on 5m September 2022, by convening a meeting with DC, SP, Investigating Officer of the case and Doctors who conducted the autopsy of the minor victim girl, besides to meet/interact with the family members of the deceased minor girl.”

The two horrible murders that took place recently in Dumka have shocked the whole nation. A 14-year-old tribal girl was raped and hanged from a tree by a certain Arman Ansari. Late last month, a teenage girl was burnt alive while sleeping in her home by her stalker Shahrukh Hussain and his friend for ignoring his advances.