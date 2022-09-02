Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTeesta Setalvad, accused of fabricating evidence to frame innocents in the 2002 Gujarat riots...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Teesta Setalvad, accused of fabricating evidence to frame innocents in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, granted interim bail

The court said, "We are not considering whether Setalvad will be released or not, That will be gone into by the High Court. We are only considering this from standpoint of custody for her or grant of interim bail."

OpIndia Staff
teesta setalvad
Teesta Setalvad is accused of fabricating evidence. Image Source: File Photo
26

On 2nd September 2022, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Teesta Setalvad who is accused of falsification of evidence related to the 2002 riots case. The Supreme Court also ordered Setalvad to surrender her passport.

The court said, “We are not considering whether Setalvad will be released or not, That will be gone into by High Court. We are only considering this from standpoint of custody for her or grant of interim bail.”

Teesta’s case against the Gujarat High Court’s denial of her bail was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. The court said in the order, “She shall be produced before the concerned court and she shall be released on interim bail with conditions as the court thinks fit. We have not expressed any view on the merits of the Appellants case. The entire matter shall be considered by the High Court, independent of any observations or order made by this Court.”

The Supreme Court further said, “Since the appellant happens to be a lady, this shall not be taken as a reflection and should not be used by other accused as and when the situation arises. The issues in those cases are to be taken up independently.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the prosecution while advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Teesta Setalvad. On 30th July 2022, a sessions court in Ahmedabad Gujarat rejected the bail application filed by Teesta Setalvad and former IPS officer RB Sreekumar. 

Teesta Setalvad, the self-proclaimed ‘activist’ was arrested by the Gujarat ATS in June 2022 in a case of forgery, influencing witnesses, and the investigation of the Gujarat riots in 2002 that occurred in the aftermath of the Godhra Train burning incident, when 59 Hindus were burned to death after a Muslim mob set ablaze a Sabarmati Express bogey carrying passengers from Ayodhya. Teesta Setalvad is accused of coaching witnesses and making ridiculous accusations in several cases related to the Gujarat riots in 2002.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,408FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com