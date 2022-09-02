On 2nd September 2022, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Teesta Setalvad who is accused of falsification of evidence related to the 2002 riots case. The Supreme Court also ordered Setalvad to surrender her passport.

Supreme Court asks Teesta Setalvad to surrender her passport, says she shall be produced before concerned court and she shall be released on interim bail with conditions as the court thinks fit #SupremeCourt #TeestaSetalvad — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) September 2, 2022

The court said, “We are not considering whether Setalvad will be released or not, That will be gone into by High Court. We are only considering this from standpoint of custody for her or grant of interim bail.”

Teesta’s case against the Gujarat High Court’s denial of her bail was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. The court said in the order, “She shall be produced before the concerned court and she shall be released on interim bail with conditions as the court thinks fit. We have not expressed any view on the merits of the Appellants case. The entire matter shall be considered by the High Court, independent of any observations or order made by this Court.”

Supreme Court: We have not expressed ANY view on merits in Appellants case. Entire matter SHALL be considered by High Court, independent of any observations or order made by this Court. #TeestaSetalvad #SupremeCourt — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) September 2, 2022

The Supreme Court further said, “Since the appellant happens to be a lady, this shall not be taken as a reflection and should not be used by other accused as and when the situation arises. The issues in those cases are to be taken up independently.”

Supreme Court: Since appellant happens to be a lady, this shall not be taken as a reflection and should not be used by other accused as and when the situation arises. The issues in those cases to be taken up independently. #TeestaSetalvad #SupremeCourt — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) September 2, 2022

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the prosecution while advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Teesta Setalvad. On 30th July 2022, a sessions court in Ahmedabad Gujarat rejected the bail application filed by Teesta Setalvad and former IPS officer RB Sreekumar.

Teesta Setalvad, the self-proclaimed ‘activist’ was arrested by the Gujarat ATS in June 2022 in a case of forgery, influencing witnesses, and the investigation of the Gujarat riots in 2002 that occurred in the aftermath of the Godhra Train burning incident, when 59 Hindus were burned to death after a Muslim mob set ablaze a Sabarmati Express bogey carrying passengers from Ayodhya. Teesta Setalvad is accused of coaching witnesses and making ridiculous accusations in several cases related to the Gujarat riots in 2002.