Terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan headquartered terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility of the murder of Jammu & Kashmir DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia. DGP Lohia’s throat was slit and burn marks were found on his body on October 3. This brutal murder came a day ahead Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the valley.

In a press release issued by PAFF, they have taken responsibility of the murder and said that this is a warning to ‘Hindutva regime’.

Terror group PAFF’s press release

In the press release, referring to DGP Lohia as ‘high value target’, the terror group said that this is just the beginning of such high profile operations. “We can strike anywhere, anytime with precision,” the statement read. The terror group then claimed that the DGP’s murder is a ‘small gift’ to the visiting Home Minister amid such high security. ‘God willing we will continue such operations in future,’ the statement read.

DGP Lohia found dead under mysterious circumstances

DGP Lohia was found dead under mysterious circumstances with throat slit and burn marks on his body on October 3, Monday. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder. His domestic help Yasir is believed to be primary suspect and is currently absconding. Search for him is currently on. Yasir belongs to Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K police on DGP Lohia murder: Main accused, domestic help Yasir Ahmead, resident of Ramban has been captured on CCTV.. footage shows him running away after commission of this crime. He was working in this house for 6 months and was quite aggressive in his behaviour pic.twitter.com/gW40xyVsJg — Raj Shekhar Jha (@tweetsbyrsj) October 4, 2022

As reported by journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, he has been captured on the CCTV where the footage shows him running away after having allegedly committed the crime. Yasir was working at DGP Lohia’s place for past six months and was quite aggressive in his behaviour.

It is believed the killer first suffocated Lohia to death and used broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat. He then tried to set his body on fire.