Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express train from Una. Read details

During his visit to Himachal Pradesh today (October 13), Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una. The train will run between Una and Delhi. The train will specifically run between Delhi and the Amb Andaura Railway Station in Una. Prior to this, PM Modi inaugurated the third Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar route on September 30. The launch of trains on the new route bolsters the ‘Make in India’ campaign. Moreover, it contributes to the Prime Minister’s ambition of operating 75 Vande Bharat trains across multiple railway sections.

The fourth Vande Bharat Express is an advanced version of the earlier ones and is much lighter and faster, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

According to the Ministry of Railways, the new Vande Bharat has advanced features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, and an on-demand Wifi facility, every coach has 32 screens to offer information and infotainment (the previous Vande Bharat trains had 24 screens), three hours of battery backup, a GPS system and many other features in order to make the travel experience safer and comfortable.

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers an aircraft-like travel experience. It is outfitted with cutting-edge safety features, including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (KAVACH).

Notably, the Vande Bharat Express accelerates to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds with a maximum speed of 180 kilometres per hour. Vande Bharat Express apart from providing a faster and more convenient mode of travel will also boost tourism in the state.

PM Modi was welcomed by the people of Una who raised ‘Modi-Modi, Sher Aaya’ slogans with PM Modi greeting the crowd as seen in the video tweeted by ANI.

After flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in Una, PM Modi said that the BJP government both in the state and at the centre is accomplishing the needs of the people of the state which the previous governments at the centre and state did not care to understand and fulfil.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hamirpur MP and union minister Anurag Thakur were also present at the event.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una

PM also laid the foundation stone of a Bulk drug Park in Una with an aim to boost the pharmaceutical sector. The Drug Park will be built at a cost of about Rs 1,900 crore. The Drug Park will also play a significant role in curbing dependence on active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) imports.

It is likely to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also fillip to economic activities in the region, as ANI quoted PMO statement in its report.

Along with this PM Modi inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, the foundation stone of which was laid by PM Modi in 2017.

Notably, PM Modi had on October 5, inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur. The foundation for the AIIMS was laid in 2017 under the Pradhan Mantri Swashthya Suraksha Yojana.