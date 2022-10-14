Hindu man forcibly converted to Islam in Karnataka, fed beef, and circumcised by ex-Congress Corporator Nayaz Pasha and 11 others: Full details

Five people have been arrested in Karnataka for forcibly converting a Hindu man to Islam. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ansar Pasha, a former Bengaluru Corporator from Congress, his brother Nayaz Pasha, Haaji Saab, Ataur Rehman, and Shoib. Two of the accused were arrested earlier, and the other three were arrested on Thursday. Nayaz Pasha was apprehended in Tamil Nadu.

Police investigations reveal that Sridhar, who is from Mandya, was initially interested in converting to Islam because he was lured with money. The accused had the circumcision ritual performed on Sridhar as well. Reportedly, the victim was also given Rs 50,000 by the accused. According to the police, Sridhar did not want to go any further after that, but the accused forced him to convert.

25-year-old Dalit man Sridhar has filed a complaint where he alleged that his name was changed to Mohammad Salman without his consent. Police have registered a case on 12 people based on Sridhar’s complaint and so far have arrested 5 people.

Ansar Pasha, a former Corporator from Banashankari ward, is reported to be a close aide to a city MLA. He was a Congress party Corporator and KS Layout resident.

Victim Sridhar revealed that the accused have formed a group named ‘Nava Muslims’ and people visiting from Iran and Iraq were introduced to the newly converted Muslims in order to attract funds from them, of course, to convert more non-Muslims into Islam. The group also has been working on the mission to convert India into an Islamic country, Firstpost reported.

Sridhar Gangadhar described his ordeal, saying, “I knew this person named Rehman for the past two and a half years.” I told him about my poor financial situation and the financial problems I was having. He then told me that he would take me to meet someone who could help me solve my problems.”

“He took me to Bengaluru’s Banashankari mosque and introduced me to Aziz Saab, who first disparaged Hindu gods and goddesses and then claimed that Allah is only one true god.”

He went on to say that he was taken to many mosques in Bengaluru, Tirupati, and other nearby places and forced to learn the Quran and pray in an Islamic manner.

Sridhar also stated that he was asked to drink some black liquid which made him unconscious. Upon gaining his senses back, Sridhar questioned what was done to him and the accused fearing that the victim might cause trouble, forcefully circumcised him, tormented him, and fed him beef.

After Sridhar resisted, the accused threatened him with a revolver and forced him to hold the weapon. After taking photos of him holding the weapon, the accused threatened to make his photo viral and label him a terrorist.

The victim also claimed that he was punched in the testicles and that a screwdriver was inserted into his anus until he started bleeding. He was also asked to convert three Hindus every year and was threatened that if he complained to the police he will be killed.

Sridhar also told that he lived in a Muslim-dominated locality and was thus, afraid of filing a police complaint. However, he later filed a complaint with the assistance of Bajrang Dal, in which 12 people were accused.