Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan has jumped into the current row about the Chola king Rajaraja Chola. The controversy erupted after director Vetrimaaran claimed that the Chola king was not a Hindu. Kamal Hassan has said that there was no Hindu religion during the time of the Chola king. After the controversy erupted, a video clip from Kamal Hassan’s old interview has gone viral on social media. In this video clip, Kamal Hassan said that he once used to spread the word of Christ to the world.

The film ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’, based on the life of the king of the Chola dynasty, is well-liked across the country. The film has crossed the magical figure of Rs 300 crores at the worldwide box office collection. Rajaraja Chola has also been discussed in the same film. Rajaraja Chola the first was one of the most glorious kings of this empire.

#PS1 enters the ₹ 300 Crs WW Gross Club.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 5, 2022

A few days after the release of the film, Tamil director Vetrimaaran made a controversial statement about the Chola dynasty. Vetrimaaran claimed while speaking at an event, “Rajaraja Chola was not a Hindu king. Our symbols are constantly being snatched from us. Saffronising Thiruvalluvar or calling Rajaraja Chola a Hindu king is the latest example of this. Cinema is for the common man, so it is important to understand the politics behind it.”

The BJP has hit back at Vetrimaaran’s controversial remarks on Chola kings who built grand and huge temples in south India. BJP leader H Raja said Rajaraja Chola was a Hindu king. He said, “I am not as well aware of history as Vetrimaaran, but can he name the two churches and mosques built by Rajaraja Chola? The king called himself Sivapada Sekaran. Wasn’t he a Hindu then?”

Kamal Haasan has come out in support of the director after BJP leader H Raja objected to Vetrimaaran’s claim. Kamal Haasan said, “There was no name called ‘Hindu religion’ during Raja Raja Cholan’s period. At that time there were Vaishnavas and Shaivites. It was the British who coined the term ‘Hindu’ because they did not know how to express it collectively. It’s just like they turned Thoothukudi into Tuticorin.” Haasan further said that many religions and faiths were flourishing among the people in the eighth century.

Kamal Hassan watched this film with its crew and actors. After watching the film, Kamal Haasan also proposed that this be the time to recognize a work of fiction that is based on historical events. He said, “Let’s not exaggerate or twist history or bring language issues into this.”

I was working with Christian Arts and Communication Center, spreading the word of Christ…to the world ~ Kamal Haasan pic.twitter.com/cS0iFaqPjq — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 6, 2022

Interestingly, an old video of Kamal Hassan’s interview with Karan Thapar is going viral on social media after this remark by the actor. In this video, he said that he used to spread the message of Christ to the world.

Chola Copper Plates provide a detailed lineage that tracks their geneaology.



Starting with Thirumaal (Vishnu), Brahma and eventually Surya.



Cholas considered themselves Suryavanshis.



Interestingly, the devout Shiva bhakts Cholas, name Vishnu as the first king of their dynasty! pic.twitter.com/7ffkxn6ybe — Thamizh Labs (@thamizhlab) October 6, 2022

It should also be noted that Cholas were Hindus only. Explaining more about this, Tamizh Labs tweeted, “Chola Copper Plates provide a detailed lineage that tracks their genealogy. Starting with Thirumaal (Vishnu), Brahma, and eventually Surya. Cholas considered themselves Suryavanshis. Interestingly, the devout Shiva bhakts Cholas, name Vishnu as the first king of their dynasty!”

While it is true that the term Hindu didn’t exist at the time of Cholas, it does not mean Hinduism or the Sanathan Dharma didn’t exist at that time. The Chola kingdom had built several magnificent Hidu temples.