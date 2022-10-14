In the wake of the violence in Leicester in which a large number of Hindus, their places of worship, and their cultural and religious symbols were wantonly targeted and damaged by Islamic extremists and hoodlums, Insight UK, a social movement of the British Hindu and British Indian (BHI) communities, wrote an open letter to Liz Truss, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, drawing her attention toward the targeted hate crimes against Hindus. The letter is signed by 180 Hindu organisations.

OPEN LETTER by INSIGHT UK, signed by 180 Hindu organisations to the PM of UK

In a letter dated October 14, 2022, Hindu organisations, representing the voices of Hindus residing in the UK, expressed grave concern about targeted hate crimes committed against the Hindu community in the country and urged authorities to take appropriate and prompt action against the same.

Members of Insight UK, an umbrella organisation working on the issues concerning British Hindus, wrote, using examples from recent attacks on Hindus in Leichester, Birmingham, and other towns across the country, that hatred of the Hindu community is at an all-time high in the UK.

“We write to draw your attention to the recent disturbances in Leicester, Birmingham and other towns which have greatly distressed the Indian and Hindu communities in the UK. Hatred towards the Hindu community is at an all-time high, to the point where there has been open violence, intimidation, and abuse levelled at Hindus through physical assaults, harassment on social media, and most recently through soft targeting in schools and the workplace,” read the letter.

The letter sought to draw the Prime Minister’s attention to the fact that, despite constituting less than 2% of the UK population, British Indians contribute significantly more in terms of socioeconomic contribution to the British economy, social integration, and upholding our progressive British values. It read that though the Hindu community is one of the most law-abiding, as evidenced by the imprisonment statistics, it has been under constant attack by radical Islamists.

“Today, we feel like a community that is under siege. As a last resort, we write to you to draw your attention to our plight, and the long-term consequences of what is unfolding,” the letter read.

The letter further read, “You must be aware of the violence in Leicester and the aggressive protests outside a temple in Birmingham as well as the vicious attempts to harass the Hindu community in Nottingham and outside London’s iconic Sanatan Mandir in Wembley. Although the causes of what happened in Leicester are many and complex, the bottom line is that a marginalised Hindu community has been targeted through violence and intimidation. This Hindu community now lives in a state of fear. While some families have already left the neighbourhood, many more are preparing to relocate. It is worth noting that a small, but highly organised band of radical Islamists took full advantage of the community tensions that existed between this marginalised Hindu community and their Muslim neighbours which previously lived in peace.”

The Hindus further drew the PM’s attention towards the anti-Hindu propaganda being peddled in the country. They wrote in the letter how on social media, a storm of misinformation was purposefully manufactured, with open incitement to violence against Hindus. As a result of this aggressive campaign, countless Hindus have been physically beaten, Hindu residences have been targeted, and cars with Hindu symbols have been vandalised. While the media largely characterised it as a clash between the two faith communities, it neglected to explain why the Hindus bore almost all of the brunt of the destruction, the letter said, adding that it is frightening for Leicester’s embattled Hindu population to know that the perpetrators of these crimes are still free to roam.

In the open letter, the Hindus further raised concerns about how those who ventured to express the truth in the media or on social media have always faced threats.

“Many Hindu speakers from Leicester who spoke to the media now live in fear and have had to seek police protection while carrying panic alarms at all times. Sections of the Hindu community are, in practice, being deprived of the basic rights of freedom of speech and freedom of religion which are central to our liberal way of life,” the letter further stated.

While making a few appeals before the PM, the Hindus stated how in the given situation, they shudder to think what would happen to them when extra police patrol is lifted.

The six appeals put forward by Hindus in the UK

To ensure that the Police are actively investigating the most recent crimes against the Hindu community as set out In this letter

To declare and ensure financial support is provided for the victims of these riots, Including businesses in Leicester that have been vandalised during the riots

To commission an Independent investigation into anti-Hindu hatred and its causes, which will go a long way in raising awareness of this problem amongst the key institutions of our society

To recognise the threat of British homegrown extremism and how certain parts of Britain have become hubs of radicalisation.

To help us fund training for teachers so that they are aware of and can Identify and deal with anti-Hindu hatred in schools.

To ensure that sufficient security Is provided to the Hindu community both In the short-term and the long-term, including sufficient security during the celebration of Diwali around the UK.

“The above proposals and/or recommendations will go a long way in repairing the damage that has been done to so many by an extremist few. We truly hope that you will take our concerns seriously and act upon our appeal. We are prepared to work shoulder-to-shoulder with you to make our country a leading light in the world,” wrote the 108 Hindus as they ended their letter to the UK Prime Minister.

In August 2022 after India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup when India defeated Pakistan, an Islamist mob reportedly attacked Hindus in Leicester after a scuffle during the celebration by the Indian community. A week later, the violence repeated and the Islamists attacked Hindus for days, starting from the 4th of September. Subsequently, the Indian community in the UK, especially Leicester, has been the victim of Islamist mobs reportedly vandalising and desecrating Hindu symbols. However, a certain section of the ‘liberal’ and leftist media along with Islamists and their apologists have been trying to paint the Indian community, especially Hindus, as aggressors.