Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested a woman, who with the help of her boyfriend had killed her husband four years ago and buried his body in her boyfriend’s house. The deceased had officially gone missing four years ago, in the year 2018.

The duo was arrested after the Ghaziabad Crime Branch Police recovered the body on Monday, November 14.

According to SP Crime Deeksha Sharma, a missing complaint report had been filed under IPC Section 364 (kidnapping) at the Sihani Gate PS in Ghaziabad in the year 2018. In the complaint, Bhure Singh, the brother of the deceased Chandraveer Singh alias Pappu said that the latter had gone missing from his residence in Ghaziabad’s Sikrod village on August 5, 2018. The police then investigated the case, but eventually closed it because they couldn’t get any leads despite their efforts.

After some time, the Ghaziabad crime branch revived the case and, over the course of the enquiry, discovered some vital leads that led to the retrieval of the deceased’s body and subsequent arrest.

The police learned later that the deceased’s wife and her boyfriend had murdered her husband. After mercilessly hacking him to death, the wife’s lover Arun alias Anil Kumar attempted to remove a steel bracelet from the deceased’s right hand. When he was unsuccessful, Anil dismembered Chandraveer Singh’s wrist with an axe he kept in his residence. The deceased’s wife Savita and Arun then dug a six-foot pit at the latter’s house and buried Chandraveer’s body in it. Arun placed Chandraveer’s mutilated wrist in a gunny bag and threw it in a chemical facility near his house, while the weapons used in the murder were hidden in Savita’s home.

The deceased’s wife submitted false information about Chandraveer’s kidnapping in order to deceive the police. She attempted to blame the kidnapping on Chandraveer’s brother Bhure Singh so that no one would doubt her, said the police, adding that during the interrogation both Savita and her boyfriend Arun alias Anil Kumar confessed to their crime.

The accused reportedly told authorities that they had been having a love affair since 2017, which Chandraveer became aware of. Chandraveer had caught them in compromising positions on several occasions and warned them. Savita admitted that she had frequent fights with her husband over her affair with Arun. When Savita and Arun realised Chandraveer was becoming a problem, they devised a plan to murder him.

On September 28, 2018, Chandraveer arrived home inebriated late at night. He went to his room and fell asleep. Savita had left the front door open. Arun crept into their home, went into Chandraveer’s room, and shot him in the head. They placed a bucket near Chandraveer’s head to collect the blood that began flowing from his head. When the blood dried up, Arun picked up Chandraveer’s body and carried him to his house, where he buried him in a 6-foot-deep trench dug with Savita’s help.