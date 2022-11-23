On November 15, Md Sufiyan pushed Nidhi to death from the fourth floor of an apartment building in the Basant Kunj, Dubagga police station area in Lucknow. The police arrested Sufiyan on November 18 following an encounter. As per reports, in the FIR registered against Md Sufiyan, charges under the new anti-Conversion law have been applied too.

It is notable here that Nidhi’s family had said that Sufiyan was pressuring Nidhi to convert to Islam and marry him. The argument between Nidhi’s family and Sufiyan, on the day of the incident, were because of Sufiyan’s insistence on Nidhi to convert and perform Nikah with him.

Sufiyan booked under the anti-conversion law

As per the FIR, Sufiyan has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Earlier, he was booked under Section 302 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

In the FIR, based on the complaint registered by Nidhi’s mother, it was mentioned that Sufiyan was forcing Nidhi to convert to Islam. Nidhi’s mother, Lakshmi said, “Sufiyan was harassing my daughter for a long time. My family complained to his family, but he did not stop. He continued to pressurise my daughter to convert and marry him. On November 15, he followed my daughter into the Dudda colony and pushed her from the fourth floor of an apartment building resulting in the death of my daughter.

Exceprt from FIR based on Nidhi’s mother’s complaint.

Sufiyan was arrested based on the informant’s tip

As per the FIR, police got a tip from an informant about Sufiyan’s location. The police were conducting raids to find Sufiyan in the murder case. The accused had absconded after Nidhi’s death. An informant tipped the police that Sufiyan was hiding behind a water tank next to the powerhouse. When the police reached the spot, the informant pointed to where Sufiyan was hiding.

The police circled the location to ensure Sufiyan could not escape. When police approached Sufiyan, he started firing at them using a country-made pistol and tried to escape. The police opened fire in retaliation in which Sufiyan suffered a bullet injury on the leg. They recovered a country-made pistol, one bullet casing, and a live bullet stuck in the pistol.

The reports mention that when police asked Sufiyan about the pistol, he apologised for his actions and claimed he was scared that Nidhi’s family would kill him. Furthermore, the police were conducting raids to nab him, thus, he arranged a pistol.

Nidhi Gupta Murder Case

On November 18, three days after a 19-year-old girl Nidhi Gupta was reportedly pushed to death from the fourth floor of an apartment by her boyfriend Mohammad Sufiyan, the accused had been arrested. Sufiyan was absconding after the reported incident.

Nidhi had succumbed to injuries after falling from the fourth floor of the apartment where Sufiyan lives with his family. The incident happened in the Basant Kunj, Dubagga police station area in Lucknow earlier this week.

Police had placed a cash reward of Rs 25,000 in the accused Sufiyan’s name for his arrest.