Sony Entertainment Television (SET)’s widely popular crime anthology series ‘Crime Patrol’ today televised the horrifying case of Shraddha Walkar’s murder by her live-in boyfriend Aftab, except the serial distorted the facts and changed the religious identities of the victim and the culprit.

Aired earlier today, the episode of ‘Crime Patrol’ portrayed the victim, Shraddha Walkar, as a Christian girl named ‘Anna Fernandes’, while her tormentor, Aftab Poonawalla, a Muslim man with temperamental issues, was depicted as ‘Mihir’ in the crime anthology series. The duo is also seen marrying at a temple in the episode.

The episode shows the duo based out of Pune, even though Aftab and Shraddha were based out of Delhi, where the former brutally killed her and later severed her body parts to be discarded at different places across the NCR region. In addition to this, the episode shows Mihir’s mother as a devout Hindu, an implicit hint that he belonged to a Hindu family, even though Aftab was a practicing Muslim.

The said episode is yet to be uploaded on the Crime Patrol’s YouTube channel, most likely because it is a recent episode televised today. However, the subscription version of the Sony LIV app has the episode.

The episode is numbered 212 and is titled the ‘Ahmedabad-Pune’ murder under Crime Patrol 2.0. Here’s the screenshot of the Sony LIV app with the said episode marked in red.

Screenshot of Crime Patrol 2.0 episodes on the Sony LIV app

Shraddha Walkar murder case

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

The girl, a resident of Palghar was adamant about continuing her relationship with accused Aftab and shifted to Delhi with him. Three days after they shifted to Delhi, they engaged in a quarrel and Aftab happened to kill Shraddha. He confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her. They also fought over who would manage the domestic household expenses.

After the Delhi Police detained Poonawala on November 12, the shocking revelations surrounding Shraddha Walkar’s murder stunned the whole country. The 28-year-old admitted during questioning that he killed Shraddha Walkar, dissected her body, and dumped the pieces about the nation’s capital.

The corpse of Shraddha, 27, who had been murdered, was sawed into 35 pieces on May 18 and kept in a 300-litre refrigerator at Poonawala’s home in Mehrauli, south Delhi, for over three weeks before being dumped throughout the city over a number of days.

Poonawala also underwent a number of sessions of polygraph testing, which was followed by a narcoanalysis test performed at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital by specialists from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini. Aftab Amin Poonawala is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and is in judicial custody till December 23.