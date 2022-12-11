After spreading anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda in countries like Canada and Britain, Khalistani terrorists have launched a disinformation campaign against Hindus in Australia. The Khalistanis are spreading fake news that 60 Sikhs were killed by Brahmins in India.

Several images have surfaced on social media in which a large poster has been seen placed on a trolly. On the poster, it is written that ’60 Sikhs, indigenous people burnt alive by Brahmin-Hindu mobs’. As seen in the viral photo, several Sikh people are seen near the poster, which shows India’s map with ‘Hondh Chillar’ and the 1984 Sikh Riots written on it. Hondh Chillar here refers to the massacre of Sikhs in Hondh Chillar village during the 1984 riots.

Melbourne Khalistan rally inciting hate against Australian Hindus while spreading fake news. If your cause is so noble, why hasn’t a single organiser of the event identified himself? No mention of your idol Bhindranwale’s role in having 20,000+ Hindus killed?@puneet_sahani pic.twitter.com/8Lh819SNqk — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) December 11, 2022

Sharing the image on Twitter, Australian Hindu Media questioned if the cause of the Khalistanis is so noble, and why none of them revealed their identity.

“Melbourne Khalistan rally inciting hate against Australian Hindus while spreading fake news. If your cause is so noble, why hasn’t a single organiser of the event identified himself? No mention of your idol Bhindranwale’s role in having 20,000+ Hindus killed?,” the Twitter user Australian Hindu Media tweeted.

Blaming Hindus and Brahmins for the Hondh Chillar massacre during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is definitely anti-Hindu propaganda, because, the riots were engineered by the Congress party after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. It was not Hindu-Sikh riots like the Khalistanis are trying to project now. Reportedly, 32 Sikhs were killed by Congres workers on November 2, 1984, at Hondh Chillar in Haryana by beating them and burning them. The Congress mob had burnt down several houses and a Gurdwara by pouring kerosene.

It is well known that the 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom was done by Congress in retaliation to the assassination of Indira Gandhi by Khalistan supporters. But now, the same Khalistanis are trying to exonerate Congress from the crime by blaming Hindus and Brahmins for it.

It is pertinent to mention here that in recent times, pro-Khalistan activities are on a rise in Australia. Recently, senior officials of the Indian government informed the Anthony Albanese-led Australian government of growing Sikh separatist activities in Australia, after Khalistan flags were waved at an event for the Indian community.

On November 19, The Humanity Walk- an event organised by Victorian Sikh Gurudwara Council, in Melbourne, Khalistan flags were waved and pro-Khalistan T-shirts, pamphlets, and booklets were displayed.

An Indian government official said that the Narendra Modi government wanted to convey to the Australian government that the Khalistan movement had links with “proscribed terrorist organisations that have a history of violent terrorism.”

Indian officials met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neil, who reiterated that freedom of expression is respected, but there was something suspicious about the “overseas players.”

According to an Australia Today report, the Australian Department of Home Affairs is investigating the visa conditions of some Khalistani overseas players who are heavily involved in the upcoming referendum in Melbourne.

Indian officials warned the Australian governments that such an event would endanger Indian Australians’ safety and make them targets of violence.

These Sikhs openly display Khalistan flags and look to be carrying weapons like the man in white waving a sword around. Why are armed ethnonationalist separatists parading on Australian streets? pic.twitter.com/UijTQJ2Lx3 — 𑆩𑆳𑆬𑆴𑆤𑆵 Sarah L Gates (@SarahLGates1) November 19, 2022

This comes after Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, leader of the Sikhs For Justice Khalistani terrorist outfit demanded a referendum to be held in Canberra.

Notably, the Indian government had issued a demarche to the Canadian government on similar lines in October, warning them that the Khalistani elements may end up carving out a Khalistan in Canada itself. India also urged the Trudeau government to stop the purported Khalistan referendum.