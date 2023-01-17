Wednesday, January 18, 2023
‘My gender is emotions of straight people being utterly confused’: ‘Non-binary bio male’ expresses euphoria over ambiguity of gender expression

"That's my pronouns. That's my gender. That's my identity. That's my sexuality. It gives me all the euphoria to cause f*ckery," an LGBTQ activist said in a video, explaining how confusing people with gender-fluid pronouns gives them euphoria.

An LGBTQ activist admits to confusing straight people with gender nonconformity
A non-binary adult male has shared on TikTok that they feel euphoric when people are unsure about their gender expression. The user, reportedly an LGBTQ activist, said that it gives euphoria to instil chaos and see people confused about the individual’s gender identity.

In a video shared by the popular Twitter handle Libs of TikTok, a TikTok user who identifies as non-binary, shared in a video that they have been misgendered as a woman, even to the point of being called “ma’am” or “Miss”. The user, who goes by the handle @ange_heim, stated that while this is not correct, they find it amusing and exciting.

According to Ange, the fun and chaotic part involve responding to the innocent and polite greeting in the deepest voice possible, “in a way that makes them go, what?”

“I think that my gender is the emotions of straight people being utterly confused,” said Ange, impishly. “Like I just want to instil chaos.”

“That’s my pronouns. That’s my gender. That’s my identity. That’s my sexuality. It gives me all the euphoria to cause f*ckery,” Ange added.

Ange’s views are in line with the queer theory that views challenging and subverting traditional gender norms and categories as a means of combating societal oppression. Queer theorists argue that these norms, such as the binary distinctions of male and female, man and woman, and adult and child, oppress individuals and limit their self-expression.

The queer theory views any form of subversion of traditional gender norms as a means of liberation from societal oppression. Examples of this include drag queens reading stories to children and adults expressing their gender in a non-conforming way, including the use of they/them pronouns. Such acts are seen as revolutionary in challenging and dismantling the societal oppression perpetuated by the heterosexual white male norm.

