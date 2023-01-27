A case of religious conversion under the garb of treatment has come to light in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A pastor of a church in the Jhabua district, after giving medicine to a tribal Hindu family in Indore, told them that their God has not cured them so they should convert to Christianity. Police have arrested 7 people in this case, as the pastor tried to convert the tribal Hindu family on Monday 23rd January 2023.

A tribal family was forcibly converted to Christianity in Hathunia village under the Kshipra police station area, 35 km from Indore. According to a report by Navbharat Times, a tribal Hindu named Man Singh told that he fell ill a year ago. He was not cured despite undergoing multiple treatments. During this time, one of his relatives from the Dhar district advised him to get treatment from the church in the Chhapri village of the Jhabua district.

Man Singh along with his family reached the Chhapri church where he met pastor Resingh who offered Man Singh some water and gave him some medicines and asked him to chant the name of the God of Christianity. Slowly, Man Singh’s health started recovering.

After treatment, Man Singh returned to his village Hathunia with his family. After this, Pastor Resingh started visiting Man Singh’s house. During this time, Resingh continued to treat Man Singh. When Man Singh recovered completely, he was asked to convert.

According to Man Singh, the pastor said, “Your God didn’t heal. Our God has healed you. So now you become a Christian. Your God is less powerful. You have been healed by the God of Christianity.” Man Singh alleged that pastor Resingh threw out the photos of Hindu deities from Man Singh’s house and gave him some money and a few books to read. The pastor also lured Man Singh by saying ‘if you convert to Christianity, your children will get many facilities including good education and health care for free’.

On Monday, 23rd January 2023, pastor Resingh along with his wife, son, and others reached Man Singh’s house and during the conversation started asking him to convert to Christianity. He took a religious book and recited some hymns from it and poured splashes of water on Man Singh. After this, he said, ‘now you have become a Christian with your family’.

People in the vicinity informed the Hindu organization about this. The activists of the Hindu organization who reached the spot took Man Singh to the police station and lodged a case against the pastor and others.

On the complaint of Man Singh, a case has been registered at the Kshipra police station against Pastor Resingh, his wife Umli, his son Khemraj, his friend Hakim, his wife Mangali, Man Singh Padada, and his wife Kalibai.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the seven accused and seized books and water bottle, and arrested the seven accused. Kshipra police station in-charge Girija Shankar Mahobia said that Pastor Resingh had been involved in activities like religious conversion in the past. At the same time, Minister Tulsi Silawat has ordered strict action in this matter. He said that strict action should be taken against such people.