After a 4-hour long operation, security personnel were able to regain control of the five-storey office building of the Karachi Police Chief (KPO), eliminating all the highly armed TTP terrorists in the process. A senior security source said five terrorists were killed during the operation. It was a joint operation by Pakistan Rangers, the army, and police personnel.

Terror attacks in Pakistan are a regular affair, especially from TTP. After another such attack, the infamous Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the assault on a police station in Karachi, which left four people dead, including two policemen, and 19 others injured.

On Sharah-e-Faisal road, behind the Sadar police station, is the heavily guarded KPO. Several administrative and residential structures, as well as hundreds of officers and their families, are housed within the compound.

Three attackers parked a silver Indus Corolla car at the KPO entrance shortly after dusk in the port city. Under cover of indiscriminate gunfire, the assailants made their way inside a local mosque close to the KPO first. A sweeper lost his life due to firing by the terrorists there. They then arrived at the KPO premises, detonated a hand grenade at the entrance to create chaos, and took advantage of the opportunity to enter the building.

According to DIG East-Zone Muquddas Haider, one of the senior officers overseeing the operation, the insurgents, who were dressed in salwar kameez, had three bags of food with them, indicating that they were prepared for a long siege.

Multiple explosions were heard throughout the gun battle. One of the terrorists blew himself up on the fourth floor of the building.

Police, Rangers, the Special Security Unit, officials from other agencies, and trained commandos all rushed to the scene as soon as the situation was reported. The area’s electricity supply was also suspended and Shahrah-e-Faisal road was restricted for vehicular traffic.

Heavy gunfire and deafening explosions emanating from the complex filled the area. The terrorists eventually made it to the building’s roof, where they hunkered down until a fierce confrontation between the Rangers and police force resulted in their deaths.

In a late-night release, the Sindh Rangers announced the deployment of its Quick Response Force (QRF), adding that Brig Tauqeer of the Counter-Terrorism Wing, also known as the Qalandar Force, was in charge of the operation.

“The police office building was cleared in a phased joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the Rangers,” a Sindh Rangers spokesperson said. He added that the wounded Rangers men have been transported to the Jinnah Hospital for medical assistance.

Irfan Baloch, the deputy inspector general of police for Karachi South, reported that up to 30 officers were present during the encounter.

The cops found an Ajrak (blockprinting found mostly in Sindh, Pakistan), a mat, slippers, some water bottles, a license plate that had been stuck to the dashboard, and a magazine.

The Shahrah-e-Faisal road, Karachi’s main highway, is where the Karachi Police Chief’s office and the Saddar police station are situated. Five-star hotels and a number of key sites, notably the Faisal Base of the Pakistan Airforce, are situated near by. These hotels are currently hosting international cricket players participating in the Pakistan Super League, which has matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Last year, TTP and the Pakistani state announced a ceasefire, but it was short-lived. The terrorists have increased their strikes on security forces and facilities, as well as on mosques and markets, in different regions of the country since the ceasefire agreement broke down last November.