Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been booked for operating an extortion racket from inside the Chitrakoot jail where he is currently lodged. The FIR has been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district.

The police have booked sitting MLA Abbas Ansari of extortion and corruption under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is being said that some jail staff members were also involved in facilitating the operation of the alleged extortion racket from the prison.

Meanwhile, the daughter-in-law of Mukhtar Ansari, Nikhat Ansari, has been taken into custody and booked for taking mobile phones and other things inside the prison.

When Nikhat Ansari visited her husband Abbas Ansari, who is currently lodged at Chitrakoot jail, she brought these items with her into the jail in a purse.

During an impromptu search, mobiles and other items were found from Nikhat Ansari. Reportedly, Nikhat for the last few days was visiting her husband Abbas at around 11:00 AM, and spending three to four hours there with no one questioning her.

A probe into the jail administration’s conduct has also been ordered, and an investigation is currently underway.

The FIR in the case has been registered against 6 people including Abbas Ansari, his wife Nikhat Bano, driver Niaz, Chitrakoot Jail Superintendent Ashok Sagar, Deputy Jailor Sushil Kumar, and Constable Jagmohan.

Abbas Ansari, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA from Mau and the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is presently jailed in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

On December 15, 2022, a court in Ghazipur sentenced former Mau MLA and mafia Mukhtar Ansari to ten years in prison under Gangster Act. The former MLA has been sentenced by the MP-MLA court of Ghazipur. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him.