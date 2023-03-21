Gujarat: Hindus demand implementation of Disturbed Areas Act in Bhavnagar to prevent demography change

Hindu residents from areas like Manekwadi, Devbag, Anantwadi, Gita chowk, Pragji Dave Sheri in Bhavnagar have demanded that the Disturbed Areas Act be implemented to prevent the demography change in the area. They joined the march led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit of Bhavnagar and presented a memorandum to the district collector to implement the Act.

The local Hindus allege that some people belonging to Muslim community have purchased houses in these areas initially at a very high rate and then once the prices of the areas fell, they have usurped remaining houses owned by Hindu residents are very low prices.

This is not the first time Bhavnagar residents have demanded implementation of Disturbed Areas Act to prevent demography change. Earlier in January, over 5,000 Hindus took to streets to demand the same and had submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

What is Disturbed Areas Act

District Administration, to maintain communal harmony and peace, could declare certain areas as ‘Disturbed Areas’ which are susceptible to demography change. The transfer of immovable property in these areas would require an elaborate procedure. The seller, in the application, must mention that the seller is selling the property of their own free will.

Disturbed Areas Act is often wrongly interpreted as it applicable where at least one party between buyer and seller is either Hindu or Muslim. The thing is, any such transactions in such areas would require following due process. This is to preserve the religious and community value and identity of the areas which are susceptible to demographic change.