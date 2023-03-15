BJP MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, talked about reclaiming Hindu temples which were destroyed and mosques were built on them. He said, “I am not asking to demolish any new mosques, I am only talking about the mosques that were built after destroying Hindu temples. Such mosques will be demolished and Hindu temples will be reconstructed there.”

KS Eshwarappa had recently questioned whether Allah will listen to prayers only if loudspeakers are used to call him has now said that mosques constructed after destroying Hindu temples will be demolished. He said that he had read an article about the destruction of 36,000 temples and the construction of mosques in their place.

“I have read in an article that 36 thousand temples were destroyed in order to build mosques. I’m not aware of the actual figure. I have not yet taken any action. Will see what can be done about it. I simply expressed what was in my mind,” the Shivamogga MLA said.

The BJP leader said this in response to a question over his last year statement wherein he said that over 36000 temples were destroyed and Mosques were built over them. Eshwarappa had in a statement issued on May 27, 2022, that all such Hindu temples will be reclaimed through legal means. The Karnataka BJP MLA had said this back then in the context of the discovery of a Hindu temple-like architectural design underneath the Malali market mosque in Mangaluru.

“36,000 temples have been destroyed and masjids were built over it. Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer namaz, but we cannot allow them to build masjids over our temples. I am telling you, all the 36000 temples will be reclaimed by Hindus & legally,” Eshwarappa said last year.

On his recent ‘Is Allah deaf’ remark, Eshwarappa said, “Our Vijay Sankalp Yatra is now underway. Every leader is going around the state. I am also leading a Rath Yatra. On Monday, I was in Mangaluru. Just as I was beginning my speech, the Azaan began and it disturbed everything. At that time I made this statement about Azaan. Even the Supreme Court has also said about loudspeakers.”

It is notable that KS Eshwarappa had on March 12, 2023, while addressing a rally organized as part of the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in poll-bound Karnataka said that playing Azaan on loudspeakers gives him a headache.

“Wherever I go this is a headache for me. I have no doubt there will be an end to this soon as there is a Supreme Court judgement. Honourable PM Modi has asked us to respect all religions, but I must ask can Allah hear only if you scream on a microphone?” he had said.

BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa makes controversial remarks during his speech in Mangaluru as Azaan plays in the background.

“This (Azaan) is a headache for me, does Allah hear prayers only if one screams on a microphone? is Allah deaf? This issue must be resolved soon” pic.twitter.com/Xlt3Up7pJp — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 13, 2023

Notably, the Senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa was addressing a public gathering when Azaan blared from a mosque nearby. Commenting on the usage of loudspeakers by the mosques for Azaan, the BJP leader added, “even we Hindus pray in temples, sing shlokas and bhajans. It’s Bharat mata that protects religions, but if you say that Allah listens only if you pray with a loudspeaker I must question if he’s deaf. It’s not needed, this issue must be resolved,” he said.