Although the Yogi Adityanath-led government has taken strict measures to implement the anti-conversion law in the state, terrible cases of forced religious conversion continue to emerge from Uttar Pradesh. In one such instance, a Madarsa cleric named Tufail Khan deceived a Hindu man named Chandra Shekhar Yadav into converting to Islam by promising to secure him a government job. Tufail also promised a house in Delhi and told Chandra Shekhar that he would marry him to his sister-in-law if he converted. This incident was reported on February 28, from the city of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Tufail Khan not only converted Chandra Shekhar but also forcefully performed ‘khatna’ (circumcision) on him by sedating him. He got a new Aadhar card prepared for Chandra Shekhar, wherein he named him Mohammad Hilal. Chandra Shekhar alias Mohammed Hilal was then confined at Tufail Khan’s madarsa, where he was also made to perform namaz and adhere to other Islamic rituals. Eventually, when Chandra Shekhar realised he has been duped into converting by Tufail Khan, he returned to his hometown and reverted to Hinduism.

Chandra Shekhar also filed an FIR against the accused Maulana and his wife, both residents of Delhi, based on which the Amroha police started investigating the matter.

How Tufail Khan tricked Uttar Pradesh resident Chandra Shekhar

According to reports, in 2013, Chandra Shekhar Yadav, son of Shyam Singh Yadav, moved to Delhi from the Naugaja in Amroha in search of work. During his stay, Chandrashekhar Yadav started frequenting Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in the national capital where he met Maulana Tufail Khan, a resident of the Madina Mosque in the Nizamuddin area. Tufail also runs a madarsa in the area. The two became good friends.

It is alleged that Tufail tricked Chandra Shekhar to convert to Islam under the pretext of getting him a government job, getting him a house in Delhi, and getting him married to his sister-in-law. Chandra Shekhar Yadav walked straight into Tufail’s trap.

In March 2015, Tufail and his wife converted Chandra Shekhar to Islam and named him Mohammad Hilal. After the conversion, Tufail and his wife took Chandra Shekhar alias Mohammed Hilal to the madarsa where he was given religious training and forced to offer Namaz.

In May 2015, Tufail along with four others approached Chandra Shekhar and started forcing him to get circumcised. Terrified Chandra Shekhar fleed the Madarsa and returned to his village in Amroha. Five days later, Maulana Tufail went to Amroha with four of his associates and circumcised Chandra Shekhar alias Hilal after sedating him. A few days later, Tufail returned to Delhi along with Chandra Shekhar and kept him in his madarsa. For the next two years, Tufail paid Chandra Shekhar ten thousand rupees as a stipend for his monthly expenditures. Throughout this time, Chandra Shekhar pestered Tufail to fulfill his commitments of marriage, a house, and a government job, but Tufail ignored his requests.

Chandrashekhar alias Mohammad Halil reverts to Hinduism

Finally, in 2017, there was a fallout between the two. By now, Chandra Shekhar realised that Tufail Khan had tricked him to convert to Islam by making false promises. He returned to Amroha and reverted to Hinduism.

After this, the conversion gang led by Tufail Khan, on multiple occasions, threatened him with dire consequences, which prevented Chandra Shekhar from approaching the police or discussing his ordeal with anybody.

He quietly started working as a Class IV employee in a private bank in Moradabad. Due to the Covid lockdown, however, he lost his job. Chandra Shekhar is currently employed in a bakery in Delhi’s Bhagel area.

Complaint letter sent to Uttar Pradesh CM and SP

In 2022, when Chandrashekhar learned that someone else had filed a complaint against Maulana Tufail in Muzaffarnagar, he too mustered the courage and decided to raise his voice against the atrocities he underwent at the hands of the cleric. He wrote letters of complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the SP of Amroha.

An FIR has been filed against Maulana Tufail Khan and his wife Afreen based on the complaint, said CO Sadar Vijay Kumar Rana, adding that the victim’s statement has also been recorded and investigations are underway.