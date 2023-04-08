On Wednesday, April 5, Hindus of Delhi’s Brahmapuri, who were the victim of the anti-Hindu riots in 2020 there, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In this letter, the Hindus have complained about the gathering of non-local Muslims in the lane in the name of Namaz and Madrassa.

The Hindus have expressed concern about being compelled to evacuate their homes, as it has become difficult for them to step out of their homes. In the letter sent on Wednesday, Hindus have accused one Abdul Rafiq of bringing about the design to drive them away from the locality.

Along with complainant Sheeshpal Tiwari’s signature, the letter also bears the signatures of several other Brahmapuri residents. The letter mentions the construction of unauthorised mosques and madrasas to push Hindus away. Moreover, Rafiq is accused of violating the agreement reached by the DCP of the Delhi Police in 2018. Only the residents of the street were permitted to offer Namaz under this agreement, but the complaint alleges that now people who live outside the area are going there to offer Namaz.

According to the complainants, it was an intentional act. Hindu families, it is claimed, are finding it increasingly difficult to step out of their homes. The complaint also claims that in order to evict Hindus, construction of a mosque and a madrassa was begun in lane number 8 at house C-76/4 in the years 2017–2018. The Hindu community strongly opposed this construction. The local administration called both communities in 2018 and got a mutual agreement between them. A copy of this agreement has also been affixed by the complainants. Sagar Kumar, a Journalist working at Sudarshan News has tweeted the said letter.

Moreover, Sheeshpal Tiwari and others alleged that the accused even spilled blood in their homes following which a complaint was lodged at the New Usmanpur police station. Residents of the lane have made the new accusation that the accused, Abdul Rafiq, is breaking the police’s 2018 agreement. Also, Rafiq is involved with encouraging outsiders including several anti-social elements to perform Namaz in the gully. The complainants have raised concern that Rafiq’s actions were prompted by a conspiracy to drive the local Hindus away.

It has also been hinted in the letter that there is a plan to construct a new Madrassa in the area. The letter concludes with a demand for strict action against accused Abdul Rafiq and his accomplices. It is further stressed that taking action against the accused is pertinent to stop the Hindus from leaving Brahmapuri.

A conspiracy has been ongoing for 8-10 years

OpIndia spoke to the complainant, Ramnaviwas Sharma, to confirm whether any such complaint letter has been written or not. Sharma confirmed sending the letter and alleged that certain Muslims frequently harass him and other locals in the name of Namaz. Sharma said that Namaz is offered in the street by shifting the location. He added that the administration had not yet taken any action.

OpIndia called DCP North East of the Delhi Police to find out what actions had been taken regarding the case, but the first time we tried, his phone was busy, and the second time, he did not pick up the call. ACP Seelampur’s official number was also switched off. The story will be updated once the police version is available.