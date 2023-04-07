While warfare may be prohibited in the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, Pakistanis will not let go of the opportunity to threaten another country to nuke them if someone calls them ‘beggars’.

It all started when Greek journalist Paul Antonopoulos tweeted about how Pakistan wants to buy submarine accessories from Greece even when the country is facing one of the worst economic crises.

I really cannot understand the audacity Pakistan has to ask Greece for submarine batteries and other essential equipment considering their Turkophilia reaches such levels that Pakistani pilots even once violated Greek airspace. Beggars will be beggars… https://t.co/uuczvhaHc0 — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) April 6, 2023

People in Pakistan have lost their lives in stampedes and riots over flour subsidies during Ramzan and parts of the country are on the brink of running out of flour. Greece has actually rejected Pakistan’s request for batteries and other equipment for their submarines. Antonopoulos posted the link to the article and said how Pakistan would have such audacity to ask Greece for such help even though their pilots once allegedly violated Greek airspace.

As per reports, in November 2019, Greece lashed out at Pakistan for breaching its airspace, during the Dogu Akdeniz-19 joint international naval exercise. Greece had accused Pakistan of flying the P-3 Orion aircraft into Greek airspace, which the country said had been the first incident of its kind.

Antonopoulos ended his tweet with ‘beggars will be beggars…’ jibe at Pakistan.

To Antonopoulos’ tweet, a verified Twitter account that identifies itself as Faisal Naseer (supposedly some high-ranking Pakistani army personnel) threatened him and reminded him that Pakistan is a nuclear power with missiles ‘that can reach Greece’.

Be careful what you wish for! Remember, Pakistan is a nuclear power with missiles that can reach Greece.



Pak Army is ready to defend the honour of our nation! https://t.co/7S5vt373ik — Faisal Naseer (@FaisalNaseerDGC) April 7, 2023

He claimed that the Pakistani Army is ready to defend the ‘honour’ of its nation.

To that, Antonopoulos reminded him that the most powerful Pakistani missiles can hardly reach Greece. To put things in perspective, if fired, the Shaheen 3 missile is likely to fall somewhere in Iran.

Maximum reach of Shaheen-III (allegedly) – 2,750 km.



Distance between Greece and Pakistan – 4,395km.



Perhaps defend the honour of your nation with education, and no, indoctrination in madrassa’s is not considered an education. https://t.co/zB6nfhGZBF — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) April 7, 2023

Pakistanis really do like to threaten other nations that they would shoot off their missiles at the slightest insult. In May 2021, as the Hamas and Islamic terrorists continued to attack Israel, Pakistanis were not only standing in solidarity with Palestine but also egging their then Prime Minister Imran Khan to show the world how Pakistan is a nuclear state. Many Pakistanis at that time had urged Khan to fire off the Shaheen missile in the general direction of Israel.

Not the one to be bogged down by facts, Faisal Naseer then doubled down and said how their F-16s can arrive at Antonopoulos’ doorsteps to ‘drop the nuclear payload’.

We have F16 fighter jets that can arrive right on your doorstep to drop the nuclear payload!



I am a distinguished General so trust me when I say you better stop your rants against Pakistan immediately or there will be no life in Greece for centuries! https://t.co/YdFure9GcY — Faisal Naseer (@FaisalNaseerDGC) April 7, 2023

To this, many pointed out how threatening nuking countries over a beggar jibe may not be the wisest idea, especially with country barely managing to put food on the table.

NATO couldn’t even beat a ragtag army of madrassa students with basic weapons. They tried for decades and eventually ran out of Afghanistan like cockroaches.



Do you think the same NATO can beat the most highly disciplined and professional army in the world?#Markhor https://t.co/nM7ZZZyIxB — Faisal Naseer (@FaisalNaseerDGC) April 7, 2023

In a strange flex, Faisal Naseer claimed the madarsa students with even ‘basic weapons’ can beat the NATO forces. He did not specify what the ‘basic weapons’ were there in the madarsas in Pakistan and whether or not they were legal or illegal. He added that the ‘most highly disciplined and professional army’ in the world can take on the NATO forces.

You have until midnight to delete your derogatory tweets against Pakistan.



Your foreign minister has been informed!



🕛 https://t.co/YdFure9GcY pic.twitter.com/QEoBNTj8TF — Faisal Naseer (@FaisalNaseerDGC) April 7, 2023

He then threatened the Greek journalist that his ‘derogatory’ tweets were reported to their foreign ministry and gave him time till midnight to delete them. He shared a gif of a nuclear bomb as an additional threat.

Greek foreign ministry has officially apologised.



Paul has been arrested and will face a trial. His tweets are being deleted.



😏#Markhor https://t.co/YAMw68R4Ds — Faisal Naseer (@FaisalNaseerDGC) April 7, 2023

Minutes later he claimed that the Greek foreign ministry has ‘apologised’ for the tweet where the Greek journalist called Pakistanis beggars.

Update: We have demanded from the Greek government that Paul is extradited to Pakistan, so he can face sedition charges here.



Pak Army has subjugated Greek government within a matter of minutes!



Moral of the story: Don’t mess with nuclear Pakistan 😏



cc: Pajeetland https://t.co/hrMRjG42DL — Faisal Naseer (@FaisalNaseerDGC) April 7, 2023

Moments later he claimed Pakistan has demanded that Antonopoulos be ‘extradited’ to Pakistan so he can ‘face sedition charges’ on Pakistani soil for calling Pakistanis beggars. He then put up the moral of the story that one should not ‘mess with nuclear Pakistan’.

In response, Antonopoulos is only retweeting the allegedly seasoned Pakistani army personnel’s tweets that are threatening to nuke Greece.

OpIndia cannot confirm whether the Twitter account Faisal Naseer is actually of Pakistani army personnel. It is a verified account on Twitter but with Elon Musk’s whims, it is hard to confirm if it is a legacy verified account or a Blue subscriber. Further, there is no evidence as yet whether such an army personnel exists. A cursory Google search (because we don’t have that much time to invest in beggars), one Faisal Naseer is indeed one Pakistani army personnel and has a change.org petition calling him a psychopath and demanding his removal. However, we cannot confirm if the same alleged psychopath was tweeting and threatening to nuke Greece. And while it is likely this is a troll account, with past Pakistani shenanigans, one can truly never know.