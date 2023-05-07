On 7th May 2023, wrestler Bajrang Punia posted a story from his Instagram account that said, “I am Bajrangi. I support Bajrang Dal. Jai Shri Ram.” It also had a caption that appealed to all the Bajrangis to keep that picture on their WhatsApp status and display pictures.

However, soon after he posted it, Liberals and Islamists including those who supported the wrestlers for their protests against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, started to criticise Bajrang Punia and called him a bigot. The wrestler later deleted the post.

Bajrang Punia is one of the top wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding the ouster and arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The protest has got the usual suspects like Aam Admi Party and Congress leaders, with farmers’ groups joining them today. However, the moment Punia announced his support for Bajrang Dal, many of those who were supporting him made a U-turn and started to attack him.

Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema asked Punia to consider what kind of society he wants, “Hooliganism or peaceful existence”.

Seriously! Well! You really need to decide what kind of a society you want @BajrangPunia

Hooliganism or peaceful existence! https://t.co/kWZa7C9hbK — Sayema (@_sayema) May 7, 2023

Shirin Khan posted, “Shame on all those who supported these snakes.”

Shame on all those who supported these snakes. pic.twitter.com/14TilaVHH0 — Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) May 7, 2023

Dr Nimo Yadav said, “Bajrang Punia has removed this story from his Instagram account. Bajrang Punia should come forward and apologise for this. Today he is gonna trend his hashtag on Twitter at 7 pm, don’t participate in it.”

Bajrang Punia has removed this story from his Instagram account.



Bajrang Punia should come forward and apologise for this.



Today he is gonna trend his hashtag on twitter at 7 pm, don’t participate in it. pic.twitter.com/K4jxMBVG35 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 7, 2023

In a prior tweet, this Twitter account posted, “He is Bajrang Punia, the Indian wrestler. In 2020, he did a communal post to please his masters in BJP. 2 days ago he was crying at Jantar Mantar in protest against sexual harassment by BJP MP. Today He is sharing Bajrang Dal and pro-BJP stories from his Instagram account. As I said earlier, once a bigot, always a bigot.”

He is Bajrang Punia, Indian wrestler.



In 2020, he did communal post to please his masters in BJP.



2 days ago he was crying at jantar mantar in protest against sexual harassment by BJP MP.



Today He is sharing Bajrang Dal and pro BJP stories from his Instagram account.



As I… pic.twitter.com/0GUrtph6tC — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 7, 2023

Md Asif Khan posted, “Instagram story of wrestler Bajrang Punia. He is supporting Bajrang Dal.”

Instagram story of wrestler Bajrang Punia. He is supporting Bajrang Dal. pic.twitter.com/wvOYeIJXwZ — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) May 7, 2023

In another tweet, Md Asif Khan shared Bajrang Punia’s old tweet which said, “A dog also becomes loyal to you by eating bread one day, but some humans have been eating the grain of the country since birth, yet they have not been able to be loyal.” Quoting this tweet by the wrestler, Md Asif Khan wrote, “This is for all those people who were shedding tears for these Sanghi wrestlers who are sitting at Jantar Mantar. 3-year-old tweet and 4-hour-old IG story.”

This is for all those people who were shedding tears for these Sanghi wrestlers who are sitting at Jantar Mantar.



3 year old tweet and 4 hour old IG story. pic.twitter.com/6mu6xFf4ca — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) May 7, 2023

Bajrang Punia’s tweet in support of the Bajrang Dal came after the Congress party announced to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. But as the liberals and Islamists criticised, the wrestler deleted the post. It is notable that after facing a huge backlash from the Hindu community, VHP, Bajrang Dal, and BJP, Congress has later clarified that it will not ban Bajrang Dal.