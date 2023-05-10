After keeping it closed for three years, the Chinese government has reopened several points on the Nepal-China border, leading to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. However, Nepal media has reported that the new restrictions and higher cost of travel permits for both tourists and tour operators will discourage pilgrims from visiting Kailash Mansarovar. The new cost for visas has surprised the Nepal tour operators as, in 2016, Nepal waived visa charges for Chinese nationals entering the country to boost tourism.

Pilgrims to Kailash discouraged by new Chinese rules



Nepali tour operators say the complex rules are designed to control the entry of foreign pilgrims, particularly Indians.https://t.co/E2gcOQ2Ax4 — by @sangamprasai — The Kathmandu Post (@kathmandupost) May 9, 2023

The tour operators in Nepal accused the Chinese government of imposing complex regulations that are allegedly designed to keep foreign pilgrims, especially from India, away from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The top tour operators of Nepal have submitted a memorandum to the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, explaining the hassles that the new regulations would cause. Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents, Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal and Association of Kailash Tour Operators Nepal have urged the Chinese government via the ambassador to simplify the movement of the pilgrims. The memorandum read, “The charges fixed by China for Indians are higher than those for tourists from third countries.”

Another issue that the Indian pilgrims will face is the non-availability of an online platform to get visas for Tibet. The only way to get the visa is from the embassy office in Delhi. That, too, the person seeking a visa has to be physically present for the interview for the visa. Furthermore, submitting biometric data while applying for a visa has been made compulsory. That means the Chinese authorities will get access to the biometric data of the pilgrims who want to visit Kailash Mansarovar.

According to the rules, to obtain a visa, Indian pilgrims are required to be in a group of at least five people. At least four of those should be present physically for the visa interview. There is no rationale behind such a rule, as the tour operators called it an impractical demand by the Chinese government.

China has also increased the cost involved in the pilgrimage for pilgrims, tour operators, and Nepali workers. The “grass damage charge” for Nepali workers has been increased from USD 100 per person to USD 300 per person for a 15-day stay. Nepali nationals work as guides, porters and kitchen staff for the pilgrims. Earlier, the visa for Nepali workers was available at immigration offices at the border, but now they have to go to the visa facilitation services centre at Rising Mall to get the visa.

The tour operators have been asked to deport USD 60,000 or 8 million Nepali rupees o send pilgrims to Tibet. The Foreign Exchange Centre of Tibet has imposed the rule. It is a major problem for tour operators as Nepali laws do not permit them to deposit funds in foreign banks.

The cost of the 14-day Kailash Mansarovar Yatra starts from Nepali Rupees 1,85,000 per person and can go up to Rs 3,20,000 per person. However, the new cost would increase the tour package price.

There are a few routes to Kailash Mansarovar from India, including Lipulekh Pass, known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route, and via Nathula in Sikkim. However, these routes and longer and more expensive.