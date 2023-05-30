The heinousness involved in the gruesome murder of 16-year-old Sakshi by her ‘friend’ Sahil in Delhi’s Shahbad dairy neighbourhood has shaken the consciousness of the country. In the murder, which was caught on CCTV camera, Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and then her head was crushed using a boulder by Sahil. Her parents said that Sakshi was stabbed so many times by Sahil that her intestines were bulging out of her body.

Another CCTV video has now surfaced, revealing that Sahil was not alone when he committed the crime. It showed that he had arrived at the crime scene well before committing the heinous crime. Sahil was seen in the video interacting with another youth and watching something on a phone before walking away in the opposite direction. This CCTV footage, shared by the news agency ANI, was reportedly captured just minutes before Sahil murdered Sakshi.

#WATCH | Delhi | CCTV visuals show accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area, before he murdered the 16-year-old girl, on 28th May.



(Video: CCTV visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/VAmr0EikXu — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

According to reports, the youth seen with Sahil in the CCTV footage was his friend named Akash. Akash was standing with Sahil waiting for Sakshi. The police are now interrogating Akash to know what he was doing at the crime scene minutes before the murder.

Eyewitness says Sahil was accompanied by his gang members when he killed Sakshi

Meanwhile, an eyewitness has told police that Sahil was not alone when he stabbed Sakshi but was accompanied by other of his gang members who stood nearby and witnessed him kill Sakshi. According to the eyewitness, the onlookers could do nothing to protect the deceased teenager because they were afraid of the gang.

The eyewitness stated that he had previously seen Sahil and his gang members consuming drugs on multiple occasions. On the day of the murder, he said, his gang members were keeping an eye on him from a short distance away from the crime site.

Exclusive-

साक्षी हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा। आरोपी साहिल की पहचान करने वाले चश्मदीद ने कैमरे पर बताया।



“चाकू से गोदते वक़्त अकेला नहीं था साहिल, पूरा गैंग साथ था।



इसी गैंग के डर से कोई कुछ नहीं बोला



गैंग कुछ दूर आगे ही बैठा था



मैंने उसे कई बार यहाँ देखा है



गैंग के लड़कों के… pic.twitter.com/SJEYXsP38J — abhishek upadhyay (@upadhyayabhii) May 30, 2023

Notably, besides Akash, the police have identified five other Sakshi and Sahil’s friends who are being questioned alongside the accused Sahil. The Delhi Police are questioning Praveen, Sakshi’s ex-boyfriend, whose name was tattooed on Sakshi’s arm. Praveen is now in Jaunpur, UP.

The third person who is being questioned is Neetus, Sakshi’s close friend. The police said that Sakshi was living with Neetu for a few days. Neetu is married and her husband is currently held in Tihar jail due to a crime. Neetu knew Sakshi for the past 3-4 years and Sahil for the past 7-8 months.

Additionally, the Police are also questioning Aarti. She was the last person to meet Sakshi before she was killed. Along with these five people, the police are questioning one Jhabru, Sakshi’s friend. According to reports, Jhabru had threatened Sahil that he would kill him if he did not stop chasing Sakshi, the police quoted Sahil as confessing during his interrogation. Jhabru resides in the JJ colony in Shahbad Dairy.

Notably, Delhi Police have also said that they have been looking into the victim and Sahil’s Instagram accounts. Some of Sahil’s posts on Instagram revealed that he was friends with numerous girls. His chats with many girls have come to the fore which has revealed that Sahil was in a relationship with multiple girls at the same time. Police said there is a possibility that upon discovering this, Sakshi expressed may have her desire to end her relationship with Sahil and avoid any further communication with him, which is why Sahil decided to kill her.

Sahil, post his arrest, has, however, shown no remorse for the heinous crime he committed. According to police, he could not answer some of the questions posed to him. And so, cops believe that he is trying to mislead them.

‘Fearing anyone other than Allah is considered Shirk by us’: Video that Sahil uploaded on Instagram

Interestingly, when OpIndia started searching for his Instagram account we came across one of the stories that he chose to add to his “Instagram Highlights.” The story was a video (reel) of a man walking with a gun. The video was posted by one ‘Sameer6000’, which was in turn added to his stories by Sahil Khan (Sarfaraz). This story was posted as recently as 16th February by Sahil.

The background voice in the video says, “Aur hum, Allah ke siva kisika darr Shirk samajhte hai” (we consider fearing anyone other than Allah a shirk).

Shirk, as a concept in Islam means the sin of idolatry or polytheism (i.e., the deification or worship of anyone or anything besides Allah).

In the picture of his arrest shared by ANI, Sahil, who stabbed Sakshi over 20 times and brutally murdered her, was seen wearing a Kalava (a sacred Hindu thread) on his wrist. Sakshi and Sahil were reportedly in a relationship and had an ugly fight a day before the murder. The victim was on her way to attend a birthday party of her friend’s son when Sahil stopped her and started attacking her with a knife. In the brutal attack, Sahil kept stabbing the victim repeatedly and later picked up a concrete block to crush her head.

Police to prove ‘love jihad’ angle

Interestingly, Sakshi’s friend has now revealed that Sakshi believed Sahil was a Hindu. With the story by Sahil that points towards his staunch Islamic views and the fact that he was wearing a Kalava while getting arrested coupled with the revelation by Sakshi’s friend, there is now a need for the police to investigate whether a religious motive was involved in the murder by Sahil. After this revelation by Sakshi’s friend, the police have claimed that they will investigate the Love Jihad angle too.