A case of grooming jihad has come to light from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. On May 18, Kotwali Police arrested Mohammed Ikhlash for raping and blackmailing a woman. As per reports, Ikhlash posed as Manoj to lure a Hindu woman. He promised her marriage and then proceeded to rape her. Ikhlash also made an objectionable video of the woman and blackmailed her to extort money.

The victim met Ikhlash online in 2019. He identified himself as Manoj and told her that he was studying at GD Goenka University, Gurugram. They started talking regularly. During their relationship, Ikhlash visited Dehradun multiple times and forced her into a physical relationship. He promised her that he would marry her as soon as he completed his college.

During that period, Ikhlash asked for money from the victim, and she transferred the same via online transfer. A few days later, he told her that he was sick and needed more money.

In September 2020, the victim got suspicious and visited him to discover the reality. He took her to a hotel and showed her his ID on which Ikhlash’s real name was imprinted. The woman came back to Dehradun. As Ikhlash had sexual videos of her, he continued to blackmail her saying he would publish them online. He extorted money and blackmailed her to have physical relations with him. The victim said in her complaint that Ikhlash took around Rs 5 lakh from her.

On May 17, the woman approached Kotwali police station and filed a complaint against Ikhlash. Based on her complaint, an FIR under Sections 376 and 419 was registered. SHO Vidhya Bhushan Negi said a team was sent to Palwal, Haryana, to arrest the accused on May 19. Ikhlash was arrested from Hatheen Colony in the Hatheen police station area, district Palwal, Haryana. He was produced in court on Saturday and sent to custody. Further probing into the matter is underway.