Monday, May 22, 2023
Unknown group hacks Vansthali school website after students had reported their Kalava being cut, Lord Ram posters being torn by teachers: Details

OpIndia Staff
Vansthali Public School website hacked
Unkown group hacked website of school accused of anti-Hindu activities (Image: SS of hacked website)
On May 22, an unknown group hacked the website of the Vansthali Public School (vpsphase3.com) and published images of Bhagwan Ram. They wrote a message that read, “Stop mistaking Hindus’ tolerance for weakness. Stop provoking us. Stop testing our patience”. So far, no one has taken responsibility.

Screenshot of School’s website hacked by an unknown group. Source: vpsphase3

On the website, one can see images of Lord Ram and a screenshot of a tweet where a video was posted, with students of the school accusing three teachers of anti-Hindu activity, removing their Kalava and tearing Lord Ram’s poster.

The students who chanted Jai Shri Ram outside school were also suspended. However, following protests by Hindu organisations their suspension was removed. The hackers also added a video tweet by ‘Hamare Mandir’ Twitter handle that contained statements from students accusing teachers of cutting sacred thread and tearing Bhagwan Ram’s poster. It is possible that the group hacked the school’s website over allegations of anti-Hindu activities.

Several netizens noticed the website of the school being hacked and posted the screenshots.

School teachers accused of anti-Hindu activities

An incident of discrimination came to light at Vansthali Public School located in Phase 3 of Mayur Vihar. Many Hindu children here have collectively accused their teacher, Anoop Rawat, of cutting the sacred threads tied on their wrists. The cut threads were thrown into the dustbin.

The students also allege that another teacher, Ravi, tore a poster of Lord Rama in the classroom and later suspended students who said “Jai Shri Ram.” The number of suspended students is reported to be 9. A video of the students’ collective complaint is also going viral on social media.

The sacred threads were cut on May 16, 2023. Posters of the Hindu deity Lord Ram were torn on May 19, 2023. The protests against these incidents were held on May 20, 2023. Following multiple incidents at the school, Hindu organizations protested outside its premises. The police intervened after which the students’ suspension was revoked.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

