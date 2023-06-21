A Hindu girl from the Valmiki community from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh region who moved to Bengaluru, Karnataka for work has fallen prey to the epidemic of love jihad according to a report in Panchjanya. When she realised her boyfriend was a Muslim named Umar Farooq and not what he pretended to be, she somehow found her way back to her residence and informed her parents about the ordeal.

She was working in a private company when she met a boy named Raju. The meeting gradually turned into love. He used to go to the temple with her to pray and also offered Yagya Ahuti in Havan. She was quite impressed with his devotional side and thought of him as an ideal life partner.

However, she soon discovered his truth and ended the relationship. As per the girl’s complaint, the accused has now started to threaten her over the phone and text messages. She has complained to the Superintended of Police (SP) office in the matter and demanded that a First Information Report be registered against him.

When she came to know about the real identity of her partner she tried to maintain distance from him which resulted in further harassment and sexual assault. She eventually found a chance and returned home, but now a fresh round of mental intimidation has begun. He reportedly phones her whenever he wants and bombards her cell with messages if his call is not received. He also threatens her to come back to Bengaluru.

The girl went to the police with her complaint and proof which included call recordings and things from social media because she feared that any untoward incident can happen to her family as a result of the perilous circumstances. She considered her life and property at risk and asked for legal justice in the matter. She sought to do so in Damoh. However, the police wanted to send the case diary to Bengaluru, as per reports.

The girl has made a statement about the abuse that she experienced in the complaint form she submitted to the superintendent of police. She has also informed the authorities about the offender’s warnings of making the images and recordings of their intimate moments viral on social media. It was also disclosed that he had already done the same with certain photographs which he even sent to the family members.

The victim reported that she met Umar Farooq approximately one and a half years ago. After being introduced as Hindu and meeting multiple times, they started a relationship. He went to the temple with her and took part in Hindu rituals. She had no idea that she was being duped with a false identity.

Umar Farooq gained her trust and promised to marry her. Afterward, they developed a sexual relationship while he secretly recorded and photographed their private moments. After the victim learned of Farooq’s real identity and tried to distance herself, she was reportedly subjected to abuse and harassment.

She proclaimed that she lived alone in the city of Bengaluru, and was concerned about her safety. He was not even letting her return to Damoh and even stole her papers. He pressurised her to convert to Islam and marry him if she didn’t want to be sliced, fed to dogs, and as well as her family members killed. She voiced that he has continued to pursue her even after she moved to Madhya Pradesh and that he has threatened to kill her if she does not comply with his demands.

The victim has stated that she is unable to return to her place of work in Bengaluru fearing a threat to her life by Farooq. Her complaint has been received by SP District Damoh who stated that the police are investigating the case.