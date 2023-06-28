On June 27, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) or the censor board refused to clear the ’72 Hoorain’ trailer for unrestricted public exhibition. In a letter to the filmmakers, the board directed to make four changes before it can issue an ‘A’ certificate making it suitable only for the views of ages 18 years and above. The trailer of the film was released digitally on June 28.

Following is the unedited trailer of the film.

Notably, The film was premiered under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (2019) in Goa. It received the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal Special Mention at the festival. Furthermore, director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has already won National Award for Best Direction for the film in 2021.

As per the document accessed by OpIndia, the board has specifically asked the filmmakers to mute ‘Quran Ka’ from the trailer wherever it has been used. The board said it “demeans and denigrates religious (holy) text and may create issues related to public order and tranquillity”. Furthermore, the board has asked to provide verified information on the claim that the film is “inspired by true events” that were mentioned in the trailer at 53 seconds mark.

The board also directed the makers to get a No Objection Certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for depicting dogs at the 1 minute 59 seconds mark. In the fourth and last direction, the board asked to remove the visuals of the “blood-scarred amputated human foot” that was seen at the 47 seconds mark in the trailer.

Once the changes are done, the makers have been asked to submit it for review to issue the ‘A’ certification.

‘Quite funny and sad’ – makers shocked at the decision

Co-producer of the film Ashoke Pandit released a video statement on Instagram. He said, “It is quite funny and quite sad that a film that has won a national award, a film that has won an award at IFFI, the visuals are same that were there at the film [and] what is there in the trailer. On one side, you have given a National Award to the film; on the other, you are refusing the certificate to the film’s trailer. Therefore we appeal to Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the CBFC, to pull up the people and ask for this funny decision which they have taken.”

Questioning restrictions on artistic expression in the film, he wrote, “Instances like the rejection of “72 Hoorain” raise questions about the boundaries of artistic expression. Hence, it becomes crucial to analyse the reasons behind this rejection and its implications for filmmakers’ creative expression. The trailer is poised to give a powerful glimpse into a gripping narrative of what goes on in the dark world of terrorism and the intense brainwashing of terrorists.”

Speaking to India Today, Pandit said the ministry and board are answerable to the public why the trailer was not allowed to be released. “The makers will now be releasing the trailer of “72 Hoorain” digitally on June 28,” he added.

"It's sad and funny that film which has received a National Award, the Censor Board has refused censor certificate to the trailer of the same film," says @AshokeePandit, co-producer of the movie.#News #ITVideo @PoojaShali pic.twitter.com/w6GBbrqJ6a — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 28, 2023

Notably, the film is scheduled for release on July 7. Before the film’s release, the makers usually run the trailer in theatres to give a glimpse of what to expect from the movie. However, as the censor board has refused to issue the certificate, the makers cannot run it in the theatres before ongoing screenings and during intervals. Even if the board issues an ‘A’ certificate, the trailer of the ’72 Hoorain’ screening will be restricted to ongoing screenings suitable only for adults. A few weeks before the release of the film, troll account Team Saath ganged up against co-producer Ashoke Pandit and got his Twitter account suspended.