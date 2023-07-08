The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has successfully dismantled a Pakistani intelligence agency (ISI) spy network operating in the Kutch region. The arrest of an individual named Vishal Badia on Saturday, 8th July 2023, has shed light on the case involving a honeytrap, in which he was compromised and subsequently divulged sensitive information about Indian Security Forces to Pakistan.

According to sources, Vishal is employed with the Border Security Force (BSF), although specific details about his position remain undisclosed. Investigations have revealed that Vishal had been maintaining communication with a virtual online person Aditi. The two were engaged in frequent conversations.

Under the influence of this young woman, Vishal had been clandestinely providing her with a multitude of vital information, including photographs and maps detailing the locations of Indian soldiers deployed along the Kutch border. In return for his services, he received a sum of 25 thousand rupees as well. Presently, Vishal has been transported to Ahmedabad by the ATS, where further interrogation will take place.

The arrest of Vishal Badia has unveiled a concerning breach in national security, as valuable intelligence was compromised and transmitted to Pakistan.

Honeytrapped DRDO scientist shared missile secrets with Pakistani spy

In another case of honeytrapping at the hands of Pakistani spies, DRDO scientist was chargesheeted by Maharashtra Police’s ATS.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was attracted to the Pakistani intelligence agent who went under the alias ‘Zara Dasgupta’ and talked to her regarding Indian missile systems and other confidential defence initiatives.

The charge sheet was brought up in a courtroom last week against the accused who served as the director of one of the DRDO’s Pune labs.

Kurulkar is presently in judicial custody after being apprehended on May 3 for violating the Official Secrets Act. He was removed from his post two weeks before the arrest. The charge sheet stated that both Pradeep Kurulkar and Zara Dasgupta communicated over voice and video conversations as well as WhatsApp.

She identified as a software engineer residing in the United Kingdom and became friends with him by sending explicit messages and videos. Her IP address was traced to Pakistan during the inquiry, the ATS proclaimed in the charge sheet.