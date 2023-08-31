On Wednesday, August 30, several Hindu Netizens descended on the microblogging site X, formally Twitter, to express their vexation over the Shivling-shaped fountains installed at Dhaula Khan road in the national capital as part of the ongoing beautification of Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit.

Many X users expressed their outrage at the Shivling being utilized as a decorative item in the nation’s capital despite its enormous religious significance to Hindus. Several others compared it to the Gyanvapi Shivling, calling it a mockery of their faith and religion. They recalled how Islamists and the usual gang of leftist liberals had similarly disregarded the Shivling found submerged in the wuzukhana in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi by terming it a fountain.

Reacting to a video of the Shivling-shaped fountains installed at Delhi’s Dhaula Khan road by popular X user Megh Updates, a user going by the handle @rajasthan612627 wrote, “Is this symbolize in support of Muslim claim on Gyanvapi by calling the shivling there fountain? Watch out Delhi.”

Is this symbolize in support of Muslim claim on Gyanvapi by calling the shivling there fountain?

Watch out Delhi — sarkar🙏 (@rajasthan612627) August 30, 2023

“Shivling is not a fountain……….unless of course you’re Muslim & fighting to keep Gyanvapi so you need to spread this lie!” wrote another angry X user @SaffronQueen_

Shivling is not a fountain……….unless of course you're Muslim & fighting to keep Gyanvapi so you need to spread this lie! — 🦋Anjna🦋🇮🇳 (@SaffronQueen_) August 30, 2023

Another user @harish3912 also shared a similar opinion on how the decision to install Shivling-shaped fountains was an insult to Hindus and an affirmation of the narrative that was peddled by the Muslims and the liberal gangs calling the Shivling found in Gyanvapi a ‘fountain’.

And this is how government insults Hindus and confirms the narrative that the Shivling found in Gyanvapi are “Fountains” !! https://t.co/nWJAAem92U — Harish (@harish3912) August 30, 2023

X user @Kafir2424 also shared similar opinions. “This is intentionally done to mock Hindus and to prove narrative of Muslims claim that the Shivling found in Gyanvapi premises js a fountain,” he lambasted.

This is intentionally done to mock Hindus and to prove narrative of Muslims claim that the Shivling found in Gyanvapi premises js a fountain. — काफ़िर (@Kafir2424) August 31, 2023

“Remove this abomination at once. The Shivling is not a decoration piece, its not a fountain, remember the argument at Gyanvapi.??”, wrote another irate X user named @govindam34.

Remove this abomination at once. The Shivling is not a decoration piece, its not a fountain, remember the argument at Gyanvapi.?? — Govindam (@govindam34) August 31, 2023

Shivling found in wuzukhana of disputed structure at Gyanvapi

It may be recalled that last year in the month of March, a Shivling was found submerged in the wuzukhana, the place where people who offer namaz, the Islamic prayer, clean their dirty hands and feet and gargle water as a cleansing ritual, inside the complex where the disputed structure called ‘Gyanvapi mosque’ is. The mosque was constructed after destroying the Hindu temple of Kashi Vishwanath. The centuries-old Nandi inside the new complex right next to the disputed structure also points towards where the Shivling was found in the wuzukhana.

Upon discovery of the Shivling, the judge ordered the sealing of the complex and forbade those offering prayer in the masjid from cleaning their dirty feet and hands where the Shivling had been found.

As reports emerged that a Shivling was found inside the controversial site, Hindus felt vindicated of their long-held belief about the presence of the Shivling inside the structure, while the left-liberals, Islamists expectedly suffered a huge meltdown on the microblogging site Twitter.

Besides suffering meltdown, the Islamists, ‘liberal-secular’ intellectuals indulged in making casual ‘Hinduphobic’ remarks and mocking Hindu deities in an attempt to discredit the recent discovery of the Shivling inside the disputed structure of Gyanvapi masjid in Varanasi. Many usual suspects, often having a notorious past of chiding Hindus for being unapologetic and proud of culture and heritage, took to X, formally Twitter to mock Hindus for celebrating the presence of Shivling inside the disputed structure.

G20 Summit

Meanwhile, the New Delhi G20 Summit, which will bring an end to a series of meetings over the course of the year, is going to be held in New Delhi on 9-10 September this year. The 43 Heads of Delegations- the largest ever in G20-will be participating in the final G20 Summit.

During the summit, representatives will engage in discussions about diverse economic reforms. The G20 presidency is a very important opportunity for India, as it gives India an opportunity to become a major player on the global stage. The summit will be concluded with the adoption of a G20 Leaders’ Declaration.