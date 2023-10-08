On Sunday, (8th October) ambassador Mohannad Aklouk, Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League, said that they have submitted a memorandum requesting the immediate convening of an emergency meeting of the Arab League’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to a report by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the objective of this meeting is to explore strategies for garnering political support, both in the Arab and international arenas, to secure international protection for the Palestinian population.

Mohannad Aklouk told WAFA that this meeting is due to the “brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, including the escalation of the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of settlers”.

A similar request was made by another country Morocco. Morocco called for an emergency Arab League meeting at the ministerial level to discuss what it called “the deteriorating situation in the besieged Gaza Strip”.

Israel retaliated after Hamas terrorists launched an attack

On October 7th, Hamas terrorists launched thousands of rockets and deployed dozens of terrorists into Israeli cities near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented terror attack during a major Jewish holiday, killing hundreds. Now reports have emerged that around 400 have died and over 1600 people were wounded in Gaza in Israel’s retaliatory action.

Following the nightfall on Saturday, Israel’s retaliatory bombings under Operation Iron Sword in Gaza intensified. This comes after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza, attacking towns and kibbutzim near the Gaza Strip, killing over 300 people, many of whom were civilians, injuring over 1,788, and reportedly kidnapping hundreds.

Thousands of missiles were fired from Gaza attacking the south of Israel and places as far distant as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in an unprecedented offensive that caught Israel off guard as it observed the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza.