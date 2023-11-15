On Wednesday (15th November), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his statement that Israel must stop “this killing of women, of children, of babies” in Gaza. PM Netanyahu said that it is the Palestinian terror outfit Hamas and not Israel that should be held accountable for “targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. “

Reminding his Canadian counterpart of the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that left over 1300 Israeli civlians dead, Netanyahu said that Hamas perpetrated the worst horror on Jews since the Holocaust. He added that while Israel is making all possible efforts to avoid harming the Gazan civilians, Hamas terrorists are preventing the civilians from leaving the conflict zone and are using them as human shields.

Taking to X, the Israeli Prime Minister wrote, “@JustinTrudeau It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint. It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime – targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas’s barbarism.

This comes after the Canadian Prime Minister during a press meeting on Tuesday called on Israel to “exercise maximum restraint” while fighting against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, saying that “the world is watching.”

“The human tragedy unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching…especially the sufferings we see in and around the Al-Shifa Hospital. I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules. All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian. I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media – we’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents,” Trudeau said.

Justin Trudeau’s statement pertaining to the Al-Shifa Hospital bombing adds to the insinuation that it was Israel which attacked the hospital even though the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has stated that the missile that struck the Al-Shifa Hospital was a misfire by a Palestinian terror outfit and not Israel. It is pertinent to note that Al-Shifa Hospital has been the headquarters for Hamas terrorists for many years.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s statement against Israel appears to be rooted in the country’s internal vote-bank politics, as the Liberal Party leader visited a mosque in Toronto last month only to be booed and confronted regarding his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. The shift in position from supporting Israel’s right to defend itself under international law to blaming it for the Al-Shifa Hospital attack and accusing it of making “all Palestinians pay the price for justice” appears to be a ‘corrective action’ in response to criticism from Canadian Muslims.

The desperate move is certainly not surprising as Trudeau, according to a September poll witnessed a sharp decline in his popularity with the conservating leader Pierre Poiliverre gaining the ground. From blaming India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar even at the cost of straining ties with a crucial partner like India to now throwing shade on Israel, Trudeau’s moves appear nothing more than desperate attempts at appeasing religious and ideological groups ahead of the elections in the country.