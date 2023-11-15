Wednesday, November 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsJustin Trudeau gets a public scolding from Israel PM Netanyahu for his statement asking...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Justin Trudeau gets a public scolding from Israel PM Netanyahu for his statement asking Israel to restrain the counteroffensive in Gaza

"Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint. It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime - targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas's barbarism", Netanyahu said.

OpIndia Staff
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over his statement accusing Israel of killing civilians in Gaza (Images via Latestly)
2

On Wednesday (15th November), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his statement that Israel must stop “this killing of women, of children, of babies” in Gaza. PM Netanyahu said that it is the Palestinian terror outfit Hamas and not Israel that should be held accountable for “targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. “

Reminding his Canadian counterpart of the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that left over 1300 Israeli civlians dead, Netanyahu said that Hamas perpetrated the worst horror on Jews since the Holocaust. He added that while Israel is making all possible efforts to avoid harming the Gazan civilians, Hamas terrorists are preventing the civilians from leaving the conflict zone and are using them as human shields.

Taking to X, the Israeli Prime Minister wrote, “@JustinTrudeau It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint. It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime – targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas’s barbarism.

This comes after the Canadian Prime Minister during a press meeting on Tuesday called on Israel to “exercise maximum restraint” while fighting against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, saying that “the world is watching.”

“The human tragedy unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching…especially the sufferings we see in and around the Al-Shifa Hospital. I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules. All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian. I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media – we’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents,” Trudeau said.

Justin Trudeau’s statement pertaining to the Al-Shifa Hospital bombing adds to the insinuation that it was Israel which attacked the hospital even though the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has stated that the missile that struck the Al-Shifa Hospital was a misfire by a Palestinian terror outfit and not Israel. It is pertinent to note that Al-Shifa Hospital has been the headquarters for Hamas terrorists for many years.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s statement against Israel appears to be rooted in the country’s internal vote-bank politics, as the Liberal Party leader visited a mosque in Toronto last month only to be booed and confronted regarding his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. The shift in position from supporting Israel’s right to defend itself under international law to blaming it for the Al-Shifa Hospital attack and accusing it of making “all Palestinians pay the price for justice” appears to be a ‘corrective action’ in response to criticism from Canadian Muslims.

The desperate move is certainly not surprising as Trudeau, according to a September poll witnessed a sharp decline in his popularity with the conservating leader Pierre Poiliverre gaining the ground. From blaming India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar even at the cost of straining ties with a crucial partner like India to now throwing shade on Israel, Trudeau’s moves appear nothing more than desperate attempts at appeasing religious and ideological groups ahead of the elections in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNetanyahu gaza Trudeau, Justin Trudeau Netanyahu, Canada Israel
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Our Plight is one’: Pro-Palestine demonstration held by Kerala group calls for eradication of ‘Zionism and Hindutva’, ‘Azadi by any means’. Read details

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Punjab: Gau Rakshaks capture truck carrying 10 tons of cow meat, Police arrest Sultan, Altaf, Gulshan, Hajid, and others

OpIndia Staff -

‘My tongue slipped’: Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq issues lame apology for his derogatory comment on Aishwarya and her child

OpIndia Staff -

HD Kumaraswamy booked for ‘stealing power’ for Diwali lights: HDK explains himself as Congress puts ‘electricity thief’ poster outside JDS office

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ye konsa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai’: Harbhajan Singh slams former Pakistani captain Inzamam ul Haq over conversion to Islam claim

OpIndia Staff -

Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut shares shocking post justifying Hitler’s Holocaust against Jews, deletes it later: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

IDF releases additional footage from Gaza’s Rantisi Hospital where Israeli hostages were held, confirms death of captured soldier shown in Hamas video

OpIndia Staff -

Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy, who faced allegations of fund mismanagement amounting to Rs 24,000 crore, dies at the age of 75

OpIndia Staff -

‘If not Rabri then should I make your wife the CM’: Lalu Yadav launches personal attack on Union Minister Nityanand Rai

OpIndia Staff -

Shahid Afridi, who was laughing at Abdul Razzaq’s vulgar comment against Aishwarya Rai, says he laughed and clapped without listening to what Razzaq said

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com