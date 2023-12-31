Sunday, December 31, 2023
HomeNews ReportsFIR filed in blast case near Israeli Embassy, Delhi Police examining CCTV footage from...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

FIR filed in blast case near Israeli Embassy, Delhi Police examining CCTV footage from Jamia to Israel embassy

A meticulous examination of the routes from Jamia to the Israeli embassy is underway, involving the scrutiny of footage from approximately 150 CCTVs.

OpIndia Staff
Israel Embassy where the blast took place
Israel Embassy. Image Source: The Times of Israel
4

In a significant development in the investigation of the blast near the Israeli Embassy, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons on 30th December 2023. The blast took place in the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on 26th December 2023. The FIR is filed under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act at the Tughlaq Road police station.

The police has interrogated six suspects and 14 auto drivers to date. A meticulous examination of the routes from Jamia to the Israeli embassy is underway, involving the scrutiny of footage from approximately 150 CCTVs. The focus of suspicion has been drawn to a person of tall stature, flagged as behaving suspiciously in the CCTV footage.

The technical team of the Delhi Police has been actively analysing dump data, leading to the identification of over 100 suspicious phone numbers. Efforts are underway to glean more information about these numbers, some of which were recently deactivated.

Samples of leaves and soil from the blast site were collected by forensic experts from the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Delhi Police. The NSG bomb squad team is also expected to submit a detailed sealed report to the Delhi Police, which would provide critical insights into the case.

Eyewitness accounts have been pivotal in shaping the investigation. A security official stationed near the embassy vividly recalled the incident, stating, “I heard a loud noise at around 5 p.m. The noise was similar to a tyre burst. I also saw smoke near a tree.”

Moreover, two individuals were initially singled out as suspects based on CCTV footage, but their involvement in the incident remains unconfirmed. The investigation team, which includes the Delhi Police, the Special Cell, the Dog Squad, and officials from the NIA, continues to probe various angles to establish a concrete link to the blast.

The incident, which fortunately did not result in any injuries, has drawn parallels with a similar explosion near the embassy in 2021. In light of this and ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, security measures around the Israeli embassy have been significantly heightened.

Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, assured the safety of embassy personnel, saying, “All our workers are safe, and all our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael Hamas war
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tea will become expensive, bricks will become expensive: Akhilesh Yadav reacts after PM Modi inaugurated several development projects in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi court releases 3 employees of Vivo, including a Chinese national, arrested in money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan barred from contending February 2024 elections, EC rejects nomination papers from Lahore and Mianwali on the last day of scrutiny

OpIndia Staff -

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards, leaves them at Kartavya Path amid WFI election row

OpIndia Staff -

Tata Electronics to recruit 1,000 female technicians in Assam for Semiconductor Assembly Testing and Packaging facility in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

‘Can’t an elder brother slap his younger sibling’: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal defends slapping a youth demanding compensation for death of family member

OpIndia Staff -

I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies refuse to share seats with Congress in Punjab, Bengal, and Maharashtra, the alliance reduces to just about serving Samosas in meetings

OpIndia Staff -

Home Minister Amit Shah launches reference books on three new criminal laws, the books give comparisons of new laws with old ones

ANI -

Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal Sharma cabinet expanded with 22 new ministers including MP-turned-MLAs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Kirodi Lal Meena

ANI -

“All that is left is for BJP to declare Lord Ram their poll candidate,” says miffed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Paurush Gupta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com