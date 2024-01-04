Thursday, January 4, 2024
Updated:

Former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra withdraws her plea from Delhi High Court challenging the order to evacuate government bungalow

On 11th December 2023, Mahua Moitra was asked to vacate the bungalow by 7th January 2024 following her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

OpIndia Staff
Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra. Image Source: The New Indian Express
On Thursday (4th January) former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra withdrew her plea from the Delhi High Court challenging the order that asked her to vacate the government bungalow in Delhi. Mahua Moitra will now go to the union government’s Director of Estates to seek permission to live in the provided accommodation facility till the results of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

Justice Subramonium Prasad clarified that the court has not made any observations on the merits of the case. The court directed the government to take steps to evict her only following the law. The court also said that it will be open to the Directorate of Estates to apply its mind to the facts and circumstances of the case.

On 11th December 2023, Mahua Moitra was asked to vacate the bungalow by 7th January 2024 following her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. This order was issued by the Union Government’s Directorate of Estates. Mahua Moitra approached the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court against this order.

In the last hearing on 19th December in this case, the Delhi High Court refused to pass a stay order. During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that a similar plea was submitted by Moitra in the Supreme Court, hence, any orders passed by the High Court could amount to impinging on the apex court’s proceedings. Justice Prasad said, “You have challenged the order by filing a writ petition. One of the prayers can be a stay of the order. If the Supreme Court grants a stay in your favour, your suspension will be stayed. If we adjudicate on this, it will be directly impinging on the SC proceedings.” Justice Prasad had then listed the matter for 4th January 2024.

Mahuagate: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled over ‘cash for query’

On 8th December, Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress’s MP Mahua Moitra based on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee in the cash-for-query case. Moitra was expelled hours after the Ethics Committee report was tabled in Lok Sabha.

On 14th October, BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wrote to the ethics committee seeking an inquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘Cash for Query’ matter. He based his complaint on the letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that most of the questions asked by the TMC MP in Lok Sabha directly or indirectly benefit businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Dehadrai also accused Moitra of “kidnapping” his pet dog Henry, adding another layer of complications to Mahuagate.

Moitra filed a case against Dubey and Dehadrai but never denied accepting gifts. Interestingly, she has also been accused of sharing her Lok Sabha credentials with Hiranandani so he can post questions independently. Hiranandani has reportedly turned approver in the case and submitted an affidavit suggesting the allegations against Moitra are true.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

