Following Maldivian Politicians’ racial commentary on Indians, Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal slammed the politicians and netizens of the archipelago for making uncalled-for and racial comments about Indians. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mohammad Faizal expressed surprise, asserting that why should Maldives say anything about what is going to happen in Lakshadweep or what PM Modi says or does for the islands.

According to the Lakshadweep MP Faizal, whatever PM Modi does for Lakshadweep or whatever is going to happen on the island, doesn’t concern Maldives and it is uncalled for Maldivians to pass comments on such things. Expressing surprise, he asked why should Maldives have a problem with what PM Modi does for his nation and its Islands.

The media asked about his response to the Maldivian Ministers’ post about PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep. To which, the Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal said, “…Why should Maldives say something about what is going to happen in Lakshadweep and what PM Modi spoke on the future of tourism in Lakshadweep.”

(Video Courtesy – ANI)

Faizal added that PM Modi made himself an Ambassador of Lakshadweep as the Union Territory of Lakshadweep is directly governed by the Union government, and he said something which the people of Lakshadweep always wanted, to promote tourism.

Faizal added, “One thing is sure that Lakshadweep is going to be a new destination which is still to be explored. PM Modi came to Lakshadweep and stayed for a day and he said something which the people of Lakshadweep always wanted to have from a tourism perspective. I always wanted this government to have a policy for tourism because that will definitely generate employment opportunities for youngsters…Why should the Maldives have a problem with that?”

#WATCH | On Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal says "…Why should Maldives say something about what is going to happen in Lakshadweep and what PM Modi spoke on the future of tourism in Lakshadweep. One thing is sure that… pic.twitter.com/URDLQrEpLs — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

This comes after some politicians of the ruling government in Maldives insulted India, Indians, and PM Modi.

The bizarre reaction from Maldives

Notably, it all started on 4th January after PM Narendra Modi shared some pictures of his recent visit to Lakshadweep. He exhorted people to explore the scenic island in what could be seen as a push to his ‘vocal for local’ slogan, and an effort to give a boost to tourism on the island.

Following his visit to Lakshadweep, a large demand erupted among Indians to explore the Indian Islands and boost our tourism sector before visiting beaches or tourism sites in other countries. However, jittery Maldivian politicians interjected and reacted by making racial commentary on Indians.

It is important to note that neither the Indian PM mentioned any country nor it was targeted toward any nation, yet some Maldivians feared a potential hit to their tourism economy.

Nonetheless, Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts, recently made insulting remarks against PM Modi, referring to him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’ after he posted pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep Islands. She later deleted the tweet and was among one of the three Ministers who were suspended by the Maldivian government for making disparaging remarks on India.

On Friday (5th January), Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) also took to the microblogging site X to mock Indians.

In response to Maldivian users’ and politicians’ uncalled-for and racial commentary, trends like #BoycottMaldives, and cancellation of trips to Maldives are picking steam in India.

From prominent Cricketers to Actors, all have in unison slammed Maldives for their hateful remarks against Indians and promoted tourism in Lakshadweep and other Indian Islands snubbing Maldives. Additionally, as per reports, a large number of Indians have cancelled their trips to the Island nation in the wake of the Maldivian Minister’s disparaging, and racial and Hinduphobic comments on Indians.