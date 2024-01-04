Thursday, January 4, 2024
Maharashtra: Mumbai police book Aditya Thackeray’s close aide contractor Rahul Gomes in Covid Jumbo Center scam case

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gomes
Aditya Thackeray (left), Rahul Gomes (center), and Uddhav Thackeray (right). Image Source: EventFAQ, Fotocorp, and
4

On Wednesday (3rd January), the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police registered an FIR against contractor Rahul Gomes in the Covid Jumbo Center scam case. Rahul Gomes is a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray. This FIR is about the alleged irregularities in the contracts for setting up jumbo centres at Mulund and Dahisar.

BMC contractor Rahul Gomes of Oaks Management Consultancy Pvt Ltd, his vendors, and then unidentified civic officers are booked in this FIR for an alleged fraud of Rs 37-38 Crores. Primarily, this case was booked at the Tardeo police station. It was later transferred to the EOW of the Mumbai Police.

Shilpa Thenge, Assistant Inspector (EOW) has filed this complaint based on which the FIR was registered. In the FIR, she said, “It has been alleged that between October 2020 and August 2022, while taking amounts as rent for these jumbo centres the accused contractor with a fraudulent intention allegedly submitted false information and bills to the BMC. The contractor in connivance and conspiracy with the BMC officers and the vendors got these false and (inflated) bills cleared and made wrongful gains worth Rs 37 crore. Thus, defrauding the government.”

All the accused in this case are booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Economic Offence Wing may summon the accused BMC contractor Rahul Gomes, his vendors, and others implicated in this case anytime soon for interrogation.

Oaks Management Consultancy Pvt Ltd of Rahul Gomes contributed to the COVID-19 relief measures by supplying beds, fans, tents, and various amenities at field hospitals located in Dahisar, Worli, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authorities), Mulund, and BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) part-2. Following the establishment of substantial centres in Dahisar and Mulund, the company transferred control of these facilities to the BMC. It is alleged that during this process, Oaks Management Consultancy Pvt Ltd charged the civic body excessively high rents.

In July 2023, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on locations associated with Rahul Gomes. It’s anticipated that the ED will shortly initiate an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and investigate potential money laundering activities related to the case.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had earlier raised this matter and filed complaints against Rahul Gomes and others in connection with the alleged corruption during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Former Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar was also implicated in a case regarding the Covid Jumbo Center scam.

Searched termscovid jumbo centre, Aditya Thackeray friend, covid scam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

