Varanasi: ‘Hum Hai Modi Ka Parivar’ posters pasted outside houses in solidarity with PM Modi after Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘no family’ dig

On 3rd March, while addressing a rally of the opposition alliance at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s capital Patna, the RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav ranted, “Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? You (Modi) should explain why you don’t have children. What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have his own family?”

OpIndia Staff
Varanasi residents put up 'Hum hain Modi ka Parivar' posters on their house walls in support of PM Modi
Varanasi residents put up 'Hum hain Modi ka Parivar' posters on their house walls in support of PM Modi (Image Source - PTI)
2

On Tuesday (5th March), several residents of Varanasi began pasting ‘Hum Hain Modi Ka Parivar’ posters to extend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and protest against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s disparaging ‘family-less’ jibe at PM Modi. According to the Varanasi residents, PM Modi is working tirelessly for the citizens day and night as 140 crore Indians are his family members. Notably, Varanasi is PM Modi’s Parliamentary constituency. 

Sharing videos of Varanasi residents, news agency PTI tweeted, “Locals put ‘Hum Hain Modi Ka Parivar’ posters outside their house in #Varanasi.” 

News agency IANS also shared videos of the Varanasi residents sticking ‘Hum Hain Modi ka Parivar’ posters on their house walls.

Later in the day on Monday (4th March), the Delhi BJP put up banners of ‘Modi ka Parivar’ at ITO in Delhi. The text in the banner states that 140 crores of Bhartiyas are Modi’s family. The poster also slams the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders noting that the ‘Corrupt alliance’ is for safeguarding the political careers of the children of Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh, Farooq Abdullah, Karunanidhi and Badal. In contrast, it states that PM Modi is working for the welfare of the children of every Indian. 

As per the details of the poster, it has been put up by Delhi BJP State Vice President Kapil Mishra.

Lalu Yadav’s vile remarks against PM Modi

On 3rd March, while addressing a rally of the opposition alliance at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s capital Patna, the RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav ranted, “Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? You (Modi) should explain why you don’t have children. What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have his own family?”

Lalu Yadav, who was convicted in the fodder scam case and is now out on bail, further brazzened it out claiming that PM Modi is not a Hindu.

He was heard saying, “(Modi) keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard after the death of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died.”

Nonetheless, Lalu Yadav’s vile ‘family jibe’ at PM Modi prompted the BJP to hit back strongly at the I.N.D.I. alliance and launch the ‘Modi ka Parivar’ campaign, virtually a redux of the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign that paid huge dividends to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. 

In line with overwhelming public support, Cabinet Ministers began suffixing their names on X(formerly Twitter) with ‘Modi ka Parivar.’ Top BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, and Anurag Thakur extended their support to PM Modi and slammed the opposition alliance for making personal attacks on the Indian Prime Minister. 

PM Modi also responded to the personal attacks against him and stated that 140 crore Indians are his family. “Jiska koi nahi uska Modi hai (The person who has no one has Modi on his side),” he stated.

“140 crore countrymen are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi’s family. Every poor person in the country is my family,” he emphasised.

PM Modi further added, “Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. My India-My family, with the expansion of these feelings, I am living for you, fighting for you, and will continue to fight for you, to fulfill my dreams with determination.”

On 5th March, PM Modi lambasted the opposition leaders stating that for them, family comes first, but for him, the nation comes first. 

