On 10th October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled long-anticipated prototypes of the Cybercab, the company’s new Robotaxi, at an event in Burbank, California. He stated that the car might go into production as early as 2026 and it would likely cost less than $30,000 (roughly Rs 25,20,000). According to him, operation will cost 20 cents per mile, and plug-free inductive charging will be available. It means these autonomous vehicles could roll up to a station to recharge. The event was held at the Warner Bros. Studio near Los Angeles.

He showcased the futuristic design of the car in the event called, “We, Robot” by riding one of the prototypes to the stage to mark the occasion. Notably, the name of the event appears to be a reference to American science fiction author Isaac Asimov’s “I, Robot” short stories, but it also recalls Musk’s assertion that Tesla “should be thought of as an AI robotics company” as opposed to a carmaker.

He also unveiled the Robovan which can be configured as mass transit or a cargo carrier in line with Tesla’s transition from a passenger vehicle maker to a robotics producer. It is a self-driving vehicle with inductive charging which has the capacity to carry 20 people or be used to transport goods. It will “solve for high density,” he claimed, transferring a sports team, for instance. He stated that autonomous cars could be 10 times safer than human-driven cars and drive five to 10 times longer. He stressed, “The autonomous future is here. With autonomy, you get your time back.” He also presented Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots at the event.

Notably, Tesla’s existing cars already come with self-driving technology, known as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

🚨 AGORA: Elon Musk acaba de anunciar três novos produtos no evento We, Robot da #Tesla:#CYBERCAB: uma espécie de carro autonomo sem volante e pedais#ROBOVAN: uma versão maior do Cybercab para até 20 pessoas#TeslaRobot: um assistente pessoal robótico para o dia a dia

Musk said that the new vehicle’s primary hardware is artificial intelligence and cameras, in contrast to the usage of additional gear used by Robotaxi rivals such as lidar. He said, “The autonomous future is here. We have 50 fully autonomous cars here tonight. You’ll see model Ys and the Cybercab. All driverless.”

Musk highlighted that he anticipates Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, along with “Unsupervised FSD,” to be operational in Texas and California by the end of the next year. Full Self-Driving (FSD) is Tesla’s top-tier driver assistance technology. A “supervised” version is currently offered for Tesla electric cars. At the moment, FSD needs a human driver behind the wheel who is prepared to steer or brake at any time when autonomous driving makes a mistake. Tesla added “supervised” to the product name earlier this year. He announced, “It’s going to be a glorious future.”

The new Robotaxi, which will have butterfly doors and be a small, two-seater vehicle, is intended to take on well-known autonomous taxi services like Waymo and Cruise. It has been stated that Tesla has been gathering mapping information in the Burbank region in advance of this disclosure. According to Musk, a fleet of autonomous Tesla taxis will be available for passengers to hail via an app. Furthermore, Tesla owners will be able to monetize their cars on the app by listing them as robotaxis.

However, before going into production, the Robotaxi will require regulatory permission because it lacks conventional controls. While the current Tesla cars and Semis have FSD in built, they also come with conventional controls like steering, accelerator, brakes etc, and the driver can choose between manual and autonomous driving. The Robotaxi and the Robovan do not have the manual controls.

Musk decided to push back the event from its original August date to give more time for the building of the prototype and additional testing. There are also rumours that Tesla could make other announcements, such as a more affordable EV or a reworking of the Model Y, known as “Project Juniper” within the company. Tesla has indicated that its camera-based Tesla Vision technology, which powers the Robotaxi, would enable new autonomous capabilities.

However, Tesla is steadfast in sticking with a camera-only strategy, in contrast to other autonomous vehicle manufacturers who use lidar and other sensors. Tesla just purchased several lidar sensors from Luminar, possibly to support its Robotaxi testing, despite Musk’s prior claims that lidar was unnecessary. The vehicle, a heavily camouflaged prototype with a novel design, was sighted at the studio, however, its details are not yet known, but this could mean a change in Tesla’s sensor approach.

He did not specify how soon Tesla will start commercial production of Robotaxi. Attendees at the event included stock analysts, investors, and Tesla enthusiasts. Some investors, however, were dissatisfied since they were hoping for more specific information on the manufacturing ramp-up, regulatory permission, and a solid business plan.

Optimus robot

Musk ended his presentation with the display of Tesla’s humanoid Optimus robots. He said that the “progressed dramatically year after year”. The robot was first revealed by the company as a concept in 2021.

Musk stated, “The Optimus robots will walk among you,” while introducing the humanoid robots and asked guests to “be nice” to them. He said, “It’ll do anything you want. It can be a teacher, babysit your kids, it can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries. Just be your friend, serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do.”

A conversation between Tesla Optimus bot and a human is the best thing you'll see on the internet today.



pic.twitter.com/2M9UJPTTLX — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 11, 2024

The robots were seen serving beverages at an on-site bar, handing out gift bags and talking to attendees. He declared, “Let’s party,” as the presentation came to a close. A number of Optimus robots could be spotted dancing to club hits. The robot, which was first unveiled in 2021, is expected to be a useful product by year’s end and available for purchase by 2025. It will cost $20,000 to $30,000 (Rs 16,81,313 to 25,21,969) in the long term. “I think this will be the biggest product ever of any kind,” Musk added.